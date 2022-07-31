Former Vikings offensive lineman signs with NFC East team

thevikingage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
NFL team wide receiver rankings 2022: From the worst (Bears, ugh) to the best
In an evolving NFL, the value of a talented wide receiver has exploded like Apple stock in the 2000s. The position has become the second highest-paid spot on the offense, trailing only the quarterbacks who get them the ball. This year has already been the backdrop for multiple king’s ransom trades that shipped superstar wideouts to new homes in exchange for massive draft considerations.
NFL・
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 4: Matt Ryan Airs it Out, Defense Wins the Finale
The Colts threw the pads on for the first time on Tuesday. Quarterback Matt Ryan had a big pass connection in practice, but the defense won in the end.
Why Dolphins punishment over Tom Brady could be bad news for Buccaneers
The NFL has dropped the hammer on the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady. Here’s why it could be bad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perhaps one of the stranger stories we’ve seen during an NFL offseason has reached its conclusion. Well, maybe not it’s CONCLUSION, but at the very least a chapter in the book. The Miami Dolphins will lose a first-round pick and a future-third round kick for tampering in an effort to bring Tom Brady and Sean Payton to South Beach.
Dak Prescott: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
The 2021 season was a comeback year for Dak Prescott. Following a major in-game ankle injury, which limited him to only five games in the previous season, the Dallas Cowboys trusted in his potential and gave him a four-year extension worth $160 million. In 16 games, the quarterback had 4,449...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coastal Carolina football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Jamey Chadwell has the Coastal Carolina football team with dreams beyond the Cure Bowl. After back-to-back 11-win seasons, Jamey Chadwell has his Coastal Carolina football program cooking like a greased up vacationer bronzing out at Myrtle Beach, bruh!. Coastal first entered our lives when David Bennett first taught us the...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: The quest for a better pass rush
The Seattle Seahawks made big changes to the defense this offseason. They brought in new players and coaches to improve an underperforming pass rush. In 2021 the Seattle Seahawks‘ pass rush was anemic at best. They ranked 26th of 32 teams with a 22.1% pressure rate and 22nd in sacks with a paltry 34. The team responded by replacing many of those who were part of the poorly performing unit.
UConn Star Paige Bueckers Suffers Torn ACL
The 2021 player of the year will miss the entire season.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0