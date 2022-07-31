ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

Former USF Star Linebacker Lands His First Head Coaching Job

By Mike Cairns
Bay News 9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampabeacon.com

Bucs hosting High School Football Media Day at Raymond James

TAMPA — The high school football season is just around the corner and Varsity Sports Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are teaming up to promote programs throughout Hillsborough County. The 2022 High School Football Media Day will take place Aug. 9 inside Raymond James Stadium and include more...
TAMPA, FL
scorebooklive.com

Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 13 Jesuit (Tampa)

Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.), which starts the preseason ranked No. 13 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, looks to repeat as Florida state champions after finishing undefeated last season. Under head coach Matt Thompson, the Tigers defeated Pine Forest 35-29 in the FHSAA Class 6A state title game to cap...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Education
Seminole, FL
Education
Seminole, FL
Sports
City
Seminole, FL
Seminole, FL
Football
Tampa Bay News Wire

Cammie Chatterton joins Jesuit High School Board of Trustees

TAMPA, Fla. — Cammie Chatterton, President and CEO of Bay Food Brokerage, has joined the Board of Trustees of Jesuit High School in Tampa. Chatterton’s son, Chris Chatterton, graduated in 2005 from Jesuit High School – a 501(c)(3) Catholic, Jesuit college preparatory school located in Tampa. “It...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa

Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, invested $2 million in Kush for its ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

After 45 years, Grand Prix Tampa is now closed

Grand Prix Tampa, an iconic local fixture for kid's birthday parties, mini-golf and go-carts since 1978, has closed its doors. "We appreciate your many years of continued support of our business however we regret to inform you that Grand Prix Tampa is PERMANENTLY CLOSED," read a message on Grand Prix Tampa's Facebook page on Monday.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Usf#American Football#Seminole High School#Northeast High School
thegabber.com

How to Get Involved with Boca Ciega High School

Times are changing. You don’t have to be on the PTA to be involved with Gulfport’s Boca Ciega High School. The home of the Pirates welcomes alumni, parents, and supporters to get involved. Here are some options:. Join the School Advisory Council (SAC). It’s a council of involved...
GULFPORT, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre Located Safe

  ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Trinity Latorre has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
businessobserverfl.com

Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa

Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa church urges community to vote in August primary

TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Channelside Golf Cart Rental Company now operating in downtown Tampa

Street legal golf carts have arrived in downtown Tampa. Full credit to Tampa Bay Times reporter Sue Carlton and Tampa’s Downtown Partnership for putting Channelside Golf Carts on our radar. Channelside Rentals offers hourly rentals in the Downtown Tampa area. Enjoy the open air street legal golf cart and visit all the Tampa hot spots like Armature Works, Hyde Park, and Curtis Hixon Park. Visit their Channelside location and their friendly local staff will assist you with booking.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Where Can You Find Tampa Bay’s Best Chicken Wings?

Everyone has their favorite chicken wing place. With that, people have gotten into heated discussions about which place is better. We’ve seen families stop speaking to each other over this subject! Now to add hot sauce to the drummie and fan this heated discussion, here are Yelp’s Top Five highest rated places where you can get delicious chicken wings:
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Best hospitals in Florida ranked by US News

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. News, a site known for ranking everything from hospitals to schools, has updated its list for best hospitals across the country. The site also ranked the top hospitals in each state and, when it comes to Florida, some Tampa Bay area health centers made it into the rankings for best in the Sunshine State.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy