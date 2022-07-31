Former USF Star Linebacker Lands His First Head Coaching Job

Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, invested $2 million in Kush for its ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a...

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO