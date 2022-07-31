Former USF Star Linebacker Lands His First Head Coaching Job

www.baynews9.com
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
fox13news.com
Son of former Bradenton Christian offensive coordinator follows in father's footsteps
BRADENTON, Fla. - The impact Elton Strawderman left on football players at Bradenton Christian School can be felt beyond the grid iron. He died in January after complications due to COVID-19 and pneumonia. Now, his son Nate Strawderman is following in his footsteps as the newly hired offensive coordinator for...
Two-sport star KJ Valentine has emerged as the top QB for Bartow
BARTOW, FLORIDA – KJ Valentine has emerged on top of the quarterback depth chart at Bartow. During recent summer 7-on-7 tournaments, Bartow head coach Richard Tate said it would be a battle between two juniors, Valentine and Drew Fitzgerald, who was working with the team most of the summer during ...
tampabeacon.com
Bucs hosting High School Football Media Day at Raymond James
TAMPA — The high school football season is just around the corner and Varsity Sports Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are teaming up to promote programs throughout Hillsborough County. The 2022 High School Football Media Day will take place Aug. 9 inside Raymond James Stadium and include more...
scorebooklive.com
Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 13 Jesuit (Tampa)
Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.), which starts the preseason ranked No. 13 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, looks to repeat as Florida state champions after finishing undefeated last season. Under head coach Matt Thompson, the Tigers defeated Pine Forest 35-29 in the FHSAA Class 6A state title game to cap...
Clearwater girl wins soap box derby world title
Soap Box Derby racing dates back to 1934. Ayva David is only the fourth driver from Florida to become a champion in the local division and the first from the Tampa Bay region.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Cammie Chatterton joins Jesuit High School Board of Trustees
TAMPA, Fla. — Cammie Chatterton, President and CEO of Bay Food Brokerage, has joined the Board of Trustees of Jesuit High School in Tampa. Chatterton’s son, Chris Chatterton, graduated in 2005 from Jesuit High School – a 501(c)(3) Catholic, Jesuit college preparatory school located in Tampa. “It...
Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa
Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, invested $2 million in Kush for its ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a...
cltampa.com
After 45 years, Grand Prix Tampa is now closed
Grand Prix Tampa, an iconic local fixture for kid's birthday parties, mini-golf and go-carts since 1978, has closed its doors. "We appreciate your many years of continued support of our business however we regret to inform you that Grand Prix Tampa is PERMANENTLY CLOSED," read a message on Grand Prix Tampa's Facebook page on Monday.
thegabber.com
How to Get Involved with Boca Ciega High School
Times are changing. You don’t have to be on the PTA to be involved with Gulfport’s Boca Ciega High School. The home of the Pirates welcomes alumni, parents, and supporters to get involved. Here are some options:. Join the School Advisory Council (SAC). It’s a council of involved...
Free backpacks, school supplies at Westfield Brandon event
Florida Penguin Productions is hosting its sixth annual free back-to-school bash at locations across the Tampa Bay area.
Small boat collides with bridge in Tampa
A small boat collided with a Tampa bridge on Tuesday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre Located Safe
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Trinity Latorre has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa
Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
Hillsborough County school officials hope new school will help with overcrowding
School district officials say The Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy will house 1800 students this Fall semester.
Tampa church urges community to vote in August primary
TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
Local agencies in need of school crossing guards
With a week or so before the start of the school year, Tampa Bay area school districts face shortages of teachers, bus drivers, and now crossing guards.
Addison Davis discusses new laws’ effect on teachers
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis spoke with Evan Donovan about the effect of new laws on the upcoming school year. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.
thatssotampa.com
Channelside Golf Cart Rental Company now operating in downtown Tampa
Street legal golf carts have arrived in downtown Tampa. Full credit to Tampa Bay Times reporter Sue Carlton and Tampa’s Downtown Partnership for putting Channelside Golf Carts on our radar. Channelside Rentals offers hourly rentals in the Downtown Tampa area. Enjoy the open air street legal golf cart and visit all the Tampa hot spots like Armature Works, Hyde Park, and Curtis Hixon Park. Visit their Channelside location and their friendly local staff will assist you with booking.
995qyk.com
Where Can You Find Tampa Bay’s Best Chicken Wings?
Everyone has their favorite chicken wing place. With that, people have gotten into heated discussions about which place is better. We’ve seen families stop speaking to each other over this subject! Now to add hot sauce to the drummie and fan this heated discussion, here are Yelp’s Top Five highest rated places where you can get delicious chicken wings:
Best hospitals in Florida ranked by US News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. News, a site known for ranking everything from hospitals to schools, has updated its list for best hospitals across the country. The site also ranked the top hospitals in each state and, when it comes to Florida, some Tampa Bay area health centers made it into the rankings for best in the Sunshine State.
