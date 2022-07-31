www.centralillinoisproud.com
MostSecurElectionEva
3d ago
Don't worry young man. You're living in a time if you're into crime, then times are good my man. You'll be out putting in work in no time flat.....
Reply
3
Weekend Cowboy
2d ago
If these pukes are so tough, then why do they runIf you where man enough to do the crimeYour man enough to do the timeGo back to Chicago,you are not wanted here
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Two Peoria teens arrested after police find them driving stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Department apprehended two 18-year-old men Tuesday afternoon after spotting a known stolen vehicle. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division saw the vehicle pull into the parking lot of a business in the 1300 block of E. Frye Avenue.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man accused of business burglary
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is in jail after he was caught Monday trying to break into a Central Peoria business. Peoria Police say they were called to a business near North University Street and Margaret Avenue around 5:20 A.M. By the time they arrived, officers say they...
Central Illinois Proud
Police still looking for suspects in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An adult male was the victim of aggravated vehicular hijacking late Monday night. While his car was recovered, the suspects have yet to be located. Peoria police responded to a report of motor vehicle theft at 11:17 p.m. Monday night, on the 300 block of W. McClure Avenue. There was one victim at the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in Peoria ATM robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police do not have a suspect in an ATM robbery that occurred in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue in Peoria early Tuesday morning. Police responded to an ATM alarm at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The ATM in question had been broken into and had an undetermined amount of cash removed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
Police investigate carjacking, ask for public’s help
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are releasing details of a carjacking incident that occurred late Monday night, and they say they need the public’s help. Police say it happened at 11:17 p.m. in the 300 block of West McClure, in the West Bluff near Bigelow. The victim claimed...
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police investigating aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man said he was robbed by two men on the 300 block of W. McClure on Monday. The victim said one man was armed with a handgun. He said the suspects robbed him of his personal items and took off with his vehicle.
wglt.org
Man gets 13-year sentence for setting apartment fire in Bloomington
A man who set fire to an apartment building in Bloomington in May has been sentenced to 13 years in prison. Anthony Hughlett, 45, of Gibson City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to an attempted murder charge in McLean County court where judge Casey Costigan handed down the sentence. Prosecutors dropped charges...
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for shooting involving 3-year-old
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday for charges related to a shooting that injured a three-year-old in July. According to Peoria County Court records, Randyn Duncan was indicted for obstructing justice and endangering the life or health of a child. Police responded to a shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
One man injured after Peoria shooting Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting near Wiswall Court and Wiswall Street Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to a 10-round shot spotter at approximately 3:04 p.m. Officers learned that a victim left the scene by private vehicle. The man...
1470 WMBD
South Peoria shooting leaves man injured
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for your help trying to find whoever may have shot someone Monday afternoon. Police say they received a ShotSpotter alert for ten rounds fired at 3:04 p.m. near Wiswall Court and Wiswall Street. A male victim arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening...
Central Illinois Proud
Police warn that gold scam has returned to area
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A scam that has been taking place across the Midwest since 2018 has returned to Central Illinois. According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post, police have received reports that gold scammers have returned to the area. The scammers are known to approach potential victims at...
1470 WMBD
Why was there crime scene tape around gas stations?
PEORIA, Ill. – If you’ve seen a police presence and crime scene tape around some Peoria gas stations Wednesday, you’re not alone. Problem is, we can’t tell you much about what may be going on at local Shell stations in Peoria, along with one near the Paradice Casino in East Peoria.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbu.org
Peoria woman pleads guilty to charges in November 2021 fatal hit and run
A Peoria woman is pleading guilty to charges related to the November 2021 hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old boy. Karrie Brunswig, 44, pleaded guilty Monday in Peoria County Circuit Court to leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated DUI in connection with the death of Troy Erving. Charges of...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is waking up in jail after a traffic stop was conducted in Peoria on Sunday. 41-year-old Jimmie James was pulled over around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North Sheridan road and West High Street for an Illinois vehicle code violation. Officers conducted...
1470 WMBD
Weekend “move over” crash hospitalizes Peoria police officer
PEORIA, Ill. –A weekend crash in Peoria injured a handful of people and left one Peoria Police officer in the hospital. Illinois State Police investigators say it happened shortly before 8:40 p.m. Saturday along West War Memorial Drive near University Street. An officer was reportedly assisting another motorist following...
hoiabc.com
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting....
1470 WMBD
Woman pleads guilty prior to trial for fatal accident
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman admits to striking and killing a young boy who was riding a bike late last year — minutes Monday before her jury trial in the case was to start. Peoria County Court records indicate Karrie Brunswig, 44, pleaded guilty Monday, just days...
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman found guilty of leaving crash that killed 10-year old
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The woman charged in a November hit-and-run that took the life of 10-year-old Troy Erving has been found guilty, but the case isn’t being considered murder. Karrie Brunswig, 44, was arraigned earlier this year on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated...
hoiabc.com
Family wants justice after 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A family wants justice after their 4-year-old was punched in the face at the Peoria Speedway. Witness video obtained by Heart of Illinois ABC shows what led up to the reported 100 person brawl Saturday night. Video shows the moment a crash occurred on...
Central Illinois Proud
Case continues for Fulton County Jail escapee
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The case of a man who escaped from the Fulton County Jail is back in court Monday. Eugene Roets was one of four inmates to break out of the Fulton County Jail on July 7, 2021. After a manhunt, all four inmates were captured and returned to the Fulton County Jail.
Comments / 3