Portland, OR

Cooling shelters remain open until 8 p.m. Sunday as forecast shows region easing into slow cooling trend

multco.us
 4 days ago
www.multco.us

City
Portland, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Channel 6000

Summer heat holds for first Tuesday of August

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have left the excessive heat behind us for a bit as temperatures drop about 10 degrees for the first few days of August. We will notice cooler air, in the lower 60s, for Portland and surrounding communities. When heading out the door early this morning, temperatures will be much cooler than the last eight days, as morning lows were mainly in the upper 60s. Expect highs back to the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Some may only see the mid-80s, which would be a welcoming outcome.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Portland Adds Well Water To The Mix

Starting today, Aug. 2, the Portland Water Bureau will begin blending a portion of water from its Columbia South Shore Well Field with water from the Bull Run Watershed as an annual maintenance operation. The purpose of a maintenance run is to ensure that the groundwater system is in good working order and here when we need it. Our groundwater supply is instrumental in meeting the public’s drinking water needs should we have a long, dry summer, or any unplanned emergency events that impact the Bull Run such as wildfire or a landslide.
PORTLAND, OR
streetroots.org

City contractors swept homeless Portlanders during state of emergency

While city and county agencies, as well as mutual aid groups, distributed water bottles, cooling supplies and information about extreme — and likely deadly — heat, city contractors swept homeless encampments. Internal Rapid Response BioClean data shared with the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program, or...
PORTLAND, OR
#Portland Building#Hot Weather#Cool Places#Swimming Pools#S W 5th Ave#Central Library#Max#Trimet
kptv.com

Newborn infant reported missing, at risk from Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An infant was reported missing from Portland on Wednesday. Kanon Zee, a newborn infant, went missing with his mother Kara Zee and father Jonathan Darian from Portland on Aug. 1. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division believes that Kanon may be at risk and is searching for him to assess his safety.
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish

Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
KEIZER, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

WSDOT scheduling six-day closure of Rainier-Longview bridge

The Washington transit agency is conducting a survey to determine best dates for a Lewis and Clark Bridge closure.The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to traffic for nearly a week sometime next year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bridge, which connects Rainier and Longview, Washington, is in need of "vital preservation work," the agency says. It will close to all traffic for up to six days in spring or summer 2023. What has yet to be determined is exactly when that closure will happen. WSDOT is asking bridge-users to weigh in on the best time...
LONGVIEW, WA
KGW

Hottest 'Hoods: The 25 most exclusive Portland-area neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Business Journal’s Hottest ‘Hoods analysis is looking at new measure of Portland-area neighborhoods: exclusivity. The Hottest ‘Hoods index tracks neighborhoods with low home sales, high prices and short times on the market to determine the places that can be considered exclusive.
PORTLAND, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Tumwater Vineyard reveals alcohol economy's 'dirty little secret'

Oregon City Brewing, 12 Bridge Ciderworks provide further insights at forum on Clackamas County businesses.Oregon City Business Alliance's latest monthly forum, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Abernethy Center, focused on the "Economics of Alcohol" by giving spotlight to three businesses in Clackamas County. Rather than produce alcohol for sale by a large corporate entity, which has been the predominant alcohol-brewing economic model for hundreds of years, these Clackamas County businesses use a small-scale, relationship-focused model that provides access to the production facility and sells directly to consumers. Gordon Root, a partner at Tumwater Vineyard's winery, tasting room...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed

Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
PORTLAND, OR

