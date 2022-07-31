Cooling shelters remain open until 8 p.m. Sunday as forecast shows region easing into slow cooling trend

www.multco.us
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
One heat wave finished, another right around the corner
Portland finishes one heat wave and is set to jump into another heat wave this weekend. You can find out how long and how warm in this article.
Urgent response to another record heat emergency underscores deadly impact of climate change – and the need to stay prepared
After the longest stretch of extreme heat on record for our region, Multnomah County, the City of Portland and their community partners on Sunday, July 31, wound down a range of cooling services that served hundreds of people throughout one of the most severe heat emergencies the metro area has ever seen.
WWEEK
After Much Deliberation, Metro Will Proceed With a Full Cleanup of Willamette Cove
The Metro Council voted unanimously July 28 to proceed with a full cleanup of Willamette Cove, a 27-acre parcel of land that includes 3,000 feet of Willamette River beach in North Portland. As WW previously detailed, the agency has since late 2020 mulled two options: leaving 23,000 cubic yards of...
WWEEK
We Heat Mapped a Trailer Park in Southeast Portland on the Sixth Day of Blistering Weather
On Saturday afternoon, the sixth day of the weeklong heat wave that descended on Portland, WW took climate scientist and researcher Joey Williams to an RV park in Southeast Portland where a man named Eugene Anderson died during last year’s heat dome. There, Williams and WW measured the heat...
Portland metro Monday weather: Heat slowly tapers off after record-setting week
Monday will offer the slightest bit of respite for Portlanders who endured record-setting temperatures for the last seven days. Highs are forecast to hit just 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That high temp is still above seasonal norms, but it’s several degrees cooler than the scorching heat...
Channel 6000
Summer heat holds for first Tuesday of August
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have left the excessive heat behind us for a bit as temperatures drop about 10 degrees for the first few days of August. We will notice cooler air, in the lower 60s, for Portland and surrounding communities. When heading out the door early this morning, temperatures will be much cooler than the last eight days, as morning lows were mainly in the upper 60s. Expect highs back to the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Some may only see the mid-80s, which would be a welcoming outcome.
iheart.com
Portland Adds Well Water To The Mix
Starting today, Aug. 2, the Portland Water Bureau will begin blending a portion of water from its Columbia South Shore Well Field with water from the Bull Run Watershed as an annual maintenance operation. The purpose of a maintenance run is to ensure that the groundwater system is in good working order and here when we need it. Our groundwater supply is instrumental in meeting the public’s drinking water needs should we have a long, dry summer, or any unplanned emergency events that impact the Bull Run such as wildfire or a landslide.
streetroots.org
City contractors swept homeless Portlanders during state of emergency
While city and county agencies, as well as mutual aid groups, distributed water bottles, cooling supplies and information about extreme — and likely deadly — heat, city contractors swept homeless encampments. Internal Rapid Response BioClean data shared with the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program, or...
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
kptv.com
Newborn infant reported missing, at risk from Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An infant was reported missing from Portland on Wednesday. Kanon Zee, a newborn infant, went missing with his mother Kara Zee and father Jonathan Darian from Portland on Aug. 1. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division believes that Kanon may be at risk and is searching for him to assess his safety.
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
Potter Fire closes part of Pacific Crest Trail
A fire in the Willamette National Forest has closed the Pacific Crest Trail in an area of southern Oregon, the US Forest Service posted on their Facebook page.
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
Looking for a deal on a house? SE Portland home with squatters currently for sale
A homeowner in SE Portland says squatters have taken over his house and that he doesn't have the money to take them to court to get them out.
‘I’m scared’: Low-income households still suffering through heat wave without AC
The latest numbers say out of 3,010 AC units that were ordered, a little more than 1,000 have been installed and 688 are sitting in a warehouse.
WSDOT scheduling six-day closure of Rainier-Longview bridge
The Washington transit agency is conducting a survey to determine best dates for a Lewis and Clark Bridge closure.The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to traffic for nearly a week sometime next year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bridge, which connects Rainier and Longview, Washington, is in need of "vital preservation work," the agency says. It will close to all traffic for up to six days in spring or summer 2023. What has yet to be determined is exactly when that closure will happen. WSDOT is asking bridge-users to weigh in on the best time...
Appeals court upholds $9 million in damages to Vancouver, B.C. couple hit by truck while biking in Columbia Gorge
A federal appeals court has upheld the more than $9 million in damages that a jury awarded to a couple from Vancouver, B.C., who were struck by an 18-wheeler while riding their bikes westbound along Interstate 84. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week...
Hottest 'Hoods: The 25 most exclusive Portland-area neighborhoods
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Business Journal’s Hottest ‘Hoods analysis is looking at new measure of Portland-area neighborhoods: exclusivity. The Hottest ‘Hoods index tracks neighborhoods with low home sales, high prices and short times on the market to determine the places that can be considered exclusive.
Tumwater Vineyard reveals alcohol economy's 'dirty little secret'
Oregon City Brewing, 12 Bridge Ciderworks provide further insights at forum on Clackamas County businesses.Oregon City Business Alliance's latest monthly forum, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Abernethy Center, focused on the "Economics of Alcohol" by giving spotlight to three businesses in Clackamas County. Rather than produce alcohol for sale by a large corporate entity, which has been the predominant alcohol-brewing economic model for hundreds of years, these Clackamas County businesses use a small-scale, relationship-focused model that provides access to the production facility and sells directly to consumers. Gordon Root, a partner at Tumwater Vineyard's winery, tasting room...
WWEEK
Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed
Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
