2 dead after homemade helicopter crashes in Florida

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died after an aircraft described by authorities as “experimental” crashed in Clay County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe the helicopter was homemade, CBS News reported.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter touched down between two buildings on private property in the Keystone Heights area at around 10 a.m., The Gainesville Sun reported.

When they arrived at the scene, however, officials found the aircraft badly damaged and engulfed in flames, CBS News reported.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, the aircraft caught fire on impact, and two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene, the Sun reported.

It was not immediately clear from where the flight originated, and the Florida Highway Patrol’s investigation is ongoing, both news outlets reported.

