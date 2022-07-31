Major Brands Such as Budweiser Are Increasingly Turning to NFT Technology

www.cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson Explains Essential Value Proposition of Cardano
On Tuesday (August 2), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the company responsible for Cardano’s research and development, found a great way to explain the main goal of the Cardano platform. When asked by Alex Hammer, the host of “The Future of Technology...
3 Days After Vitalik Calls Saylor a ‘Total Clown’, MicroStrategy Announces a New CEO
Based on what Nasdaq-listed business intelligence company MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) announced on Tuesday (August 2), the firm will have a new CEO as of August 8. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy announced via a press release that it had “purchased 21,454 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $250 million” to use as a “primary treasury reserve asset.”
Swiss Bank Sygnum Launches Cardano ($ADA) Staking Service
Cryptocurrency-friendly Swiss bank Sygnum, which calls itself the “world’s first digital asset bank,” has expanded its staking offering with the launch of a Cardano ($ADA) staking service, allowing clients to earn yield on their ADA holdings. According to an announcement the bank made, Sygnum’s staking serves are...
MasRelic – DeFi and Synthetic Real Estate Platform Launched Its New Relic Token on the Ethereum Blockchain
New Jersey, United States, 1st August, 2022, Chainwire. MasRelic, a small cap start-up located 7 miles from one of the seven blockchain hubs of the world, New York City, has launched its new RELIC token on the Ethereum Blockchain on UniSwap. The RELIC token is the native utility token that is used for:
Institutional Investors Lower Bets on $ADA, Multi-Asset Products as Interest in $BTC Rises
Institutional investors have lowered their bets on investment products offering them exposure to Cardano ($ADA) and to multiple cryptocurrencies while increasing their bets on products offering exposure to the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC). According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows report, cryptocurrency investment products saw $81 million worth of inflows...
Why Ethereum’s Merge Is “Likely as a Big a Deal As the BTC Halving”, Explains Analyst
On Thursday (April 4), popular New Zealand based crypto analyst and influencer Lark Davis explained why Ethereum’s “Merge” hard fork (which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake) could be more important than some people realize. Here is how Ethereum Foundation...
UBS in Favor of These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks
UBS Group (UBS) recently released a list of top-conviction plays, as it believes the broader economic state calls for investors to divert from a broad-based equities portfolio. Conviction investing is a tactical approach, which means that investors overweight a small number of stocks in the short run, and it can be profitable if done correctly. Here are three high-conviction plays contracted from UBS’ list that I’m bullish on.
ZB, Which Itself ‘World’s Most Secure Digital Asset Exchange’, Seemingly Hacked
On Wednesday (August 3), blockchain security firm PeckShield reported that around $4.8 million has been transferred out of crypto exchange ZB. On its website and in its Twitter bio, ZB calls itself the world’s most secure crypto exchange, as you can see from the screenshot below (taken at 6:27 p.m. UTC on August 3):
$BABYDOGE Listed on Popular Crypto Exchange Poloniex Amid Growing Token Burns
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency $BABYDOGE has recently been listed on a popular cryptocurrency exchange, Poloniex, as its keeps on processing token burns and trending on social media thanks to its supporters. According to a bot tracking cryptocurrency listings on exchanges, Poloniex listed $BABYDOGE at the beginning of August and now has...
AAPL investors need to see inside the company’s “$70 billion black box,” say analysts
AAPL investors need to see inside the company’s “$70 billion black box,” say analysts – a reference to Apple lumping together all its Services revenue into one figure, despite the fact that it effectively covers ten different businesses with the company. The issue is vital to...
