This Busy Philipps-Approved Moisturizer With Nearly 60,000 Reviews Is Only $12 & Has Quickly Become Shopper's ‘Go-To’

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
Sometimes, our skincare routines can get overwhelming. One step becomes five, and soon your cabinets are full of skincare tools you saw on TikTok. Now we love a good, skincare-filled self-care routine, it centers us. But we never pass up the opportunity to combine our skincare products if we can. When something is versatile, it means we’re obsessed, and Busy Philipps ’ new recommendation has us obsessed.

Like Mindy Kaling, Philipps collaborated with Amazon to create a comprehensive back-to-school shopping list, saying, “As kids head back to school. being able to express themselves through what they wear is paramount, and Amazon has so many amazing items in a multitude of colors and unique styles for them to choose from.” And within the list, we found a must-have skincare product that’s good for all ages.

The CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 is an oil-free moisturizer and sunscreen that provides powerful protection for your skin. Both hydrating and gentle, this cream is jam-packed with sought-after ingredients like Ceramide, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, and Zinc Oxide.

Per the brand, you must first apply a thin layer of your serums and eye creams. Then once they’re fully absorbed, you can apply the CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen all over your face and neck.

To call this product, a fan favorite is an understatement. As an Amazon bestseller, this moisturizing sunscreen product has nearly 60,000 reviews on Amazon alone, garnering 4.6 stars.

One Amazon shopper said it’s their “go-to moisturizer,” saying, “I’ve been using this for the past seven years and is a staple in my AM skincare.” Another added that it’s been their go-to for years, saying, “I’ve honestly been brand loyal to this product for at least 3 years if not more. I think I have fairly average skin, but I particularly love how well this lotion “settles” into my skin, and doesn’t leave my face feeling wet or shiny… My skin pretty much feels moisturized for the entire day after applying at ~9am. Definitely recommend giving this product a shot.”

