Man shot, killed father before shooting self in New Orleans early Sunday morning

Shots fired, police chase, and person struck by car all connected to same incident, NOPD says
One person was arrested and at least three people were injured Tuesday night after New Orleans police say shots rang out in the 7th Ward leading to a police chase.
Man arrives at hospital after being shot in New Orleans East Wednesday morning
The NOPD said they received reports that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body in the 10000 block of Roger Drive.
WDSU
A man was shot and killed in the backyard of a residence in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that someone was shot and killed in Harvey on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, an adult male victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a residence on the 1400 block of Pailet Drive around 2:30 p.m.
WDSU
NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
Armed man steals car from repo man repossessing the vehicle says NOPD
A man armed with a gun steals a car from a repo man in New Orleans as he is repossessing the car. The incident happened at 1:14 a.m. at the intersection of General Meyer Avenue and Saint Nick Drive.
Man shot in leg near Holy Cross neighborhood Monday night
According to the New Orleans Police Department, police were called to the 6200 block of Rampart Street shortly before 10:30 p.m.
JPSO: Man found shot dead in back yard of Harvey home
Jefferson Parish deputies remain on scene at a shooting in Harvey. At 4 p.m., a press conference will be held with details on what happened expected to be released.
NOLA.com
Shoot-out during Facebook Marketplace robbery led to arrest in similar Metairie holdup
A Jackson, Mississippi, man accused of traveling to Metairie to commit a robbery he had set up through the Facebook Marketplace was arrested days later, after authorities say he was shot in the chest while trying to commit a similar holdup in Hattiesburg. Carlos Davis, 22, was charged Monday with...
NOLA.com
Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say
Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
Suspect on bike accused of firing at pedestrians in New Orleans
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of firing a gun at someone on North Lopez Street in Bayou St. John.
NOLA.com
Family stops carjacking, holds down suspect until NOPD arrives, police say
After witnessing a Florida Area carjacking in progress, family members of the suspect intervened and held the alleged suspect down until police arrived, the New Orleans police said. A 68-year-old woman was in her vehicle at the intersection of North Rocheblave and Independence streets at around 11:36 a.m. Sunday when...
NOLA.com
Man found fatally shot in Harvey backyard; JPSO investigating homicide
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Harvey Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have not yet identified the victim. The Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue in Harvey (map) just after 2:30 p.m., said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
NOPD Seeking Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation
New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a person of interest for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on July 14, 2022, in the 2800 block of North Rocheblave Street.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports 2 violent domestic disputes in less than 24 hours
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St.Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has reported two violent domestic disputes that happened less than 24 hours of each other. According to reports, one victim was shot on Monday, and another victim in an unrelated incident was cut on Tuesday morning. Deputies report that...
NOLA.com
Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says
A 28-year-old man is dead and his relative is behind bars after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say an altercation between the two ended in gunfire Sunday evening. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darren Tatum, of Gretna. Devin Tatum, 28, was arrested at the scene of...
Believed family altercation leads to deadly shooting in Jefferson Parish Sunday
During the incident, deputies say Tatum took out a gun and fired many shots with one hitting the victim.
18-year-old in custody after shooting ex-girlfriend during argument Friday night
On July 29 just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodland Grove Apartments on a call of a woman being shot at the location.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after body found in water
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water Tuesday morning. According to police, the body was found in water in the 6000 block of France Road in Pontchartrain Park. NOPD says the incident is being investigated as an unclassified...
Teen plummets to death at abandoned Market Street Power Plant, coroner says
An investigation is underway after officials say 18-year-old Anthony Clawson fell to his death at an abandoned building Friday night.
NOLA.com
Man shot in Jefferson and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says; 1 in custody
A man was shot Sunday night in the Shrewsbury neighborhood of Jefferson and has life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Lurline Drive (map), according to a 7:30 p.m. alert from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities didn't immediately say when the shooting happened or what led to it.
