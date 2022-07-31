Boys & Girls Club will host movie night at Lake Pacawa Park

The United Way of Portage Co. will kick off its 2022 campaign during a special live concert on Aug. 11. It’s unlike anything the organization has done before, partnering with CREATE Portage County to announce its kick-off during a live music performance. Levitt AMP artist Malamanya, which bills itself as vintage Afro-Latin music, will perform at the Pfiffner Pioneer Park Bandshell from 6-8:30 p.m. The concert is free, open to the public, and family-friendly. Attendees should bring their own blankets and chairs.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO