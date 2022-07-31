Boys & Girls Club will host movie night at Lake Pacawa Park

spmetrowire.com
Local events map
To advertise your rummage sale or local event on our map, click here. • Windows of Opportunity: God’s Nesting Place, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. @Mission Coffee House, 1800 Plover Rd. • Live music: [email protected], 5:30-8:30 p.m. @Downtown Square, Stevens Point. Free, family-friendly. • Plover Village Board meeting,...
United Way to kick off ’22 campaign with Aug. 11 concert
The United Way of Portage Co. will kick off its 2022 campaign during a special live concert on Aug. 11. It’s unlike anything the organization has done before, partnering with CREATE Portage County to announce its kick-off during a live music performance. Levitt AMP artist Malamanya, which bills itself as vintage Afro-Latin music, will perform at the Pfiffner Pioneer Park Bandshell from 6-8:30 p.m. The concert is free, open to the public, and family-friendly. Attendees should bring their own blankets and chairs.
Owners of ‘The Big Garlic’ stop by Sunrise 7 the morning of their grand opening
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tony and Desiray Rockweit stopped by Sunrise 7 Monday morning, ahead of the grand opening of their restaurant, “The Big Garlic.”. The restaurant is set to open Monday at 10:30 a.m. Tony says the restaurant will run the business as usual for its grand opening,...
Music in the Park 2022 - Antigo
Antigo's Music in the Park is held on Mondays and Thursdays at the City Park Bandstand from June 2 to August 29, 2022. All concerts are free and open to the public. In case of rain, performances will be moved to the Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field Street. Starting at 5:30...
Sunflower festival blooms in Cecil, welcomes guests from all over
CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend, residents were getting out and smelling the… Sunflowers?. The 7th annual Bergsbaken Farms Sunflower Festival was in full bloom in Cecil this weekend. The festival offered eager visitors the chance to walk or ride through the sunflower fields; enjoy live music; munch...
Stevens Point firefighters get ready to ‘Fill the Boot’
The Stevens Point Fire Department has announced dates for its 2022 “Fill the Boot” campaign. Local 484 of the International Association of Fire Fighters—the SPFD firefighters’ union—has raised money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for 67 years, according to a news release from SPFD. Members...
Motorcycle and classic car parade honors Rosholt man on hospice
ROTHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - A community has come together to honor Orville Larson, a 90-year-old man on hospice. A Facebook post brought out hundreds of motorcyclists and classic car owners for an honorary parade. The family that organized the motorcycle parade didn’t expect a big turnout. Little did they know,...
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final days to swim at two of the three Wausau city pools is this weekend. Memorial Pool, located at 505 Memorial Park Road will close for the season on Saturday, Aug. 6. Schulenburg Pool, located at 1533 Summit Drive, will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Letter: Lukas supports county in role as sheriff
I am writing in support of reelecting Sheriff Mike Lucas to the position of Portage County Sheriff. Mike has done a great job in his past two terms for our county. He has the experience and knowledge we need to keep our county moving in the right direction and into the future.
Proposal for Site of Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield
A new development may soon be coming to the parcel of land where Rose Bowl Lanes sits in Marshfield. At their July 19th meeting, Marshfield’s Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit for a proposal of the site. However, no official agreement has been made to purchase the property and the bowling alley is still open.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
Letter: Bus. 51 lane reduction will be bad for business
Editor’s note: The December 2021 resolution from the Portage Co. Board of Supervisors was to “strongly disagree,” not censure, the city over the Bus. 51 proposed plans. Also, a “road diet” is not two lanes, but rather one lane of traffic in each direction with a center-turn lane.
Loyal School Board Discusses Employment Matters
The Loyal School Board discussed employment matters at their meeting on Wednesday. The board approved the resignations of Andrew Minczeski from his high school science teacher position, Treva Brodhagen from her Title I position, and Kathy Dillenbeck from her special education paraprofessional position. The Board hired Susan DeBauche as a...
BREAKING: PCBC Board of Directors comes out against referendum
The Portage Co. Business Council’s Board of Directors on Wednesday announced it cannot support the Aug. 9 referendum on road construction. The referendum has become a topic of heated debate at city meetings and on social media. Mayor Mike Wiza has widely decried much of the information as half-truth or gossip, and he has encouraged the public to read the referendum for themselves to make up their own minds.
Missing Girl Reported in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who went missing last week and is considered missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post, Morgan Torrens left home on July 26th and has not returned. She was last seen in the area of Marathon Park that same day.
Residents expected to rally Tuesday to protest drilling proposal
A group of Marathon County residents will gather Tuesday to formally oppose a permit for exploratory gold mining at the Easton Reef Deposit, while requesting testing to gauge the impact on the environment. The group will gather at 2 p.m. Tuesday outside the Marathon County Courthouse. A joint meeting of...
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
Photo of the Day: Oops
A Portage Co. woman was not injured following a single-vehicle collision with a decorative rock at Lower Whiting Park on Sunday. The woman told deputies she had come to the park on July 31 to unwind after a hard day. While leaving, she said she had her eyes on the flowage south of the McDill Dam when, at about 4:40 p.m., she inadvertently drove over one of the 24-inch decorative rocks embedded around the parking lot.
Dollar General opens in Weston
Dollar General will mark its grand opening in Weston by donating 100 books to a local elementary school, company officials said Monday. The store, at 6705 County Road J in Weston, is now open selling food items, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. In addition, the new Weston location includes the company’s new home décor items and an expanded party preparation selection.
Shawano County, WI, Reports Case of Strangles
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed one case of strangles at a boarding facility in Shawano County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and others, click here. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
