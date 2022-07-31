ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Donald Trump Says The U.S. Shouldn't Have To Bail Brittney Griner Out

By Lawrencia Grose
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 104

Chopperdude911
2d ago

Couldn’t agree more! Pretty typical for the elite class to expect a different set of rules for them. News flash, that’s only here in the US. She should’ve checked every single nook, pocket and crevasse in her luggage. In some countries, she would have already been tried and probably executed.

Reply(5)
59
Linda Andrechyn
2d ago

Knew the laws, broke the laws, do the time. Seven or eight years at a million dollars a trip to Russia, so she knew. We will do the trade and send back a terrorist who will go back to his old ways.

Reply(2)
28
Valerie Smith
2d ago

How about getting the hundreds of Americans that are Locked Up Aboard in Countries all over the World for Drug Possession first then Her.

Reply
10
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Drugs#Phoenix Mercury#Russian#Tmz
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia

It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
102.5 The Bone

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy