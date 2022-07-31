NBA Legend Bill Russell Dies At 88

jammin1057.com
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Popculture
Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell
Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
Michael Jordan Pays Tribute to 11-Time NBA Champion Bill Russell
The Bulls legend paid his respects to Russell’s legacy, calling him a pioneer: “He paved the way.”
Heartwarming Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant moment from 2006 goes viral amid Celtics legend’s passing
After 88 long and well-lived years, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has passed away. The NBA legend was one of the most respected elder statesmen in league history. His passion and charm endeared him to many people in the industry, who all have good things to say about him. The world truly lost a great human today.
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
Paul Pierce Delivers Emotional Reaction To Bill Russell's Passing: "Thank You For Being A Trail Blazer..."
Russell, 88, passed away peacefully this weekend. According to a statement released by his family, he was surrounded by loved ones in the hours leading up to his death. Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon.
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
‘The greatest champion in your sport’: Celtics honor Bill Russell after his death
There will never be another Bill Russell. The Boston Celtics acknowledged that reality in an emotional remembrance of the 11-time NBA champion and revered civil right activist, calling the late Russell the “greatest champion” in basketball while inviting mourners to “celebrate his enormous legacy.” Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of […] The post ‘The greatest champion in your sport’: Celtics honor Bill Russell after his death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell
The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.
Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments
It's hard to find an athlete from any major North American sports league who accomplished more than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, who died peacefully Sunday at 88 years old, was a champion on and off the basketball court. He was a civil rights icon his whole life, always...
NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell
The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
Dodgers News: Vin Scully's Most Memorable Dodgers Moments & Signature Calls
Los Angeles has been honored to have Vin Scully as the voice of Dodgers baseball for 67 years.
'My heart was just pounding': Tyler Freeman excited to join Cleveland Guardians￼
CLEVELAND – Jokes in baseball are as common as scratching and spitting. Guardians infielder Tyler Freeman made his MLB debut Wednesday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks one day after being the subject of a prank. ...
