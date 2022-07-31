Catalytic converter cut off van outside Eureka auto repair shop

www.myleaderpaper.com
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Car reported stolen in Festus found torched in Herculaneum
A Festus man told police he saw someone steal his car from outside his house in the 1100 block of North Third Street but was unable to stop the theft. The car was found a short time later on fire in Herculaneum, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said...
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed man robs group walking in the Central West End
CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for a man seen robbing three people at gunpoint in the Central West End Wednesday. Just past midnight, two women and a man were walking on South Euclid when a black Kia Soul drove past and circled back around shortly. Police said the armed driver got out of the car and ordered them to give up their belongings. Surveillance video captured the suspect going through the man’s pockets before speeding off in the Kia.
St. Louis leaders demand change on intersection in front of Ted Drewes after hit-and-run death of high schooler
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are asking for the public's help to find a driver who caused a deadly hit-and-run. 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai was walking to Ted Drewes on Chippewa Street, when he was hit and killed. This happened on a busy Friday night around 8:15, as crowds flocked to Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
KMOV
Beagles rescued from medical facility arrive in St. Louis
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Animal Protective Association (APA) in Brentwood stepped up Tuesday to help a new batch of dogs. Workers brought in a group of beagles rescued from a medical facility in Virginia. The dogs were scheduled for medical testing and were among 4,000 pets surrendered from the facility.
KMOV
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
KMOV
St. Peters grandmother’s basement floods the day she faced her daughter’s killer
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Peters woman lost her home in an instant- on a day she was already dreading. “I was sitting on the couch writing my victim’s impact statement and heard running water and thought it was the shower,” recalled Stacy Stelzer. Flood water...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely OKs $482,687 for street repaving
Pevely residents soon will notice repaving work going on around the city. The Pevely Board of Aldermen voted 5-0 July 18 to award a $482,687 contract to Jokerst Paving and Contracting in Festus to complete this summer’s asphalt overlay projects. The company submitted the lowest of two bids for...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Traveling Man: Dardenne Prairie man logs miles per day cleaning up the community
James Painter started walking in his neighborhood two years ago, soon after his beloved wife of 63 years passed away. He said he needed to get in shape after sitting with her for so long at the end of her life. “A couple of years ago, I couldn’t walk around...
Man dead in shooting in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood
A man has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Central West End Neighborhood of St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Wally’s in Fenton is so much more than a place to get gas
ST. LOUIS – It’s not the 71 gas pumps out front that is so eye-catching at Wally’s, it’s everything on the inside. You can get overwhelmed but like a good trail hiker, break up the store into segments then go explore. You will find a barbeque carving station, multiple popcorn machines, and a sloosh dispenser spilling out a sort of creamy, icy slurry in so many flavors.
Man dies inside a home after being shot in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man believed to be in his 20s died from gunshot wounds in a home Monday morning on North 20th Street. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call for a shooting just before 2 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of North 20th Street.
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
tncontentexchange.com
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
myleaderpaper.com
MasterTech Autoglass opens in Crystal City
Customers have begun to take notice of MasterTech Autoglass, said Amanda Kerley, who along with her husband, Steve, owns the new business in Crystal City. MasterTech Autoglass, 104 Twin City Mall, opened June 22. “Today, we had more walk-ins than we’ve had so far,” Amanda said July 6. “People are...
