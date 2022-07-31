CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

www.sfgate.com
KPBS
National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for northern San Diego County, Riverside County
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northern San Diego County and Riverside County through 3:45 p.m. on Monday. At 12:47 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, which includes Warner Springs in northern San Diego County and Oak Grove, Aguanga and the Cahuilla reservation in Riverside County.
zachnews.net
News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms.
Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms. The picture (posted above) was taken today at Mile 17 along North Kelbaker...
Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
Thunderstorms, showers could hit San Diego County Sunday
San Diego County will continue to see the potential for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.
Showers, Thunderstorms, Forecast for San Diego County Through Monday
Monsoon moisture remains firmly in place Monday across San Diego County, and may fuel showers and thunderstorms with flash flooding possible, the National Weather Service said. “Scattered thunderstorms will continue for the mountains and deserts today from late morning into the evening with coverage more isolated for Tuesday as drying...
foxla.com
Flash flood warning issued in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - The National Weather Service out of San Diego issued flash flood warnings for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties in the Inland Empire Saturday. The warnings were issued just after 6 p.m. Saturday, specifically for the Apple and El Dorado fire burn scar areas....
San Diego Zoo, Pacific Surfliner pair up for day trip discounts
Travelers heading to San Diego can save on a day pass to the San Diego Zoo when they take Pacific Surfliner, the companies announced.
Body pulled from Lakeside pond early Monday morning
The body of a middle-aged man was pulled from a pond early Monday morning in Lakeside, authorities said.
Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline
Prepare for what’s shaping up to be the perfect sewage storm for California’s southernmost coast. Two sewage line breaks on the Tijuana side of the U.S.-Mexico border sent contaminated water toward the Tijuana River beginning Sunday morning, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission, a federal agency that manages border water issues. This coastal desert river should naturally flow only in the rainy winter season, but poor infrastructure in Tijuana means sewage makes its way into a waterway that’s now a vehicle for pollution.
NBC San Diego
Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why
If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego
Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
Large fire rips through South Bay warehouse
A fire broke out at a National City warehouse late Monday night, prompting a large response from firefighter crews.
Camp Pendleton issues Noise Advisory ahead of explosives training
Camp Pendleton officials issued a Noise Advisory Saturday ahead of explosives training in North County.
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Rear-End Collision on Skyline Drive [San Diego, CA]
3 Children, 1 Adult Hurt in Auto Accident near South Woodman Street. The crash happened around 6:49 a.m., in the 6600 block of Skyline Drive, near South Woodman Street. Investigators say the collision involved a 2019 Ford F250 and a 2001 Honda Accord. Per reports, the 70-year-old male driver of...
onscene.tv
Corvette Destroyed In High Speed DUI Crash | San Diego
07.30.2022 | 4:08 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Corvette along with his female passenger was speeding eastbound on 10th Ave and hit a parked car. The driver continued and hit a second parked vehicle. The Corvette then left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk crowded with homeless tents. The car hit a tent that the two occupants had just gotten out of a few minutes before the crash. The male driver was injured and transported to a local hospital and was placed under arrest for DUI. The female had left the scene and then came back. She had pieces of the Corvette fiberglass embedded into her skin, but refused medical treatment. 10th Ave has been closed for the cleanup and investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
News Now: Chance of showers, lightning in humid weekend
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, a look at the monsoon shaking up San Diego's typical summer forecast, plus other top stories from the past week.
