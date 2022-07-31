ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago
National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for northern San Diego County, Riverside County

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northern San Diego County and Riverside County through 3:45 p.m. on Monday. At 12:47 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, which includes Warner Springs in northern San Diego County and Oak Grove, Aguanga and the Cahuilla reservation in Riverside County.
News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms.

Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms. The picture (posted above) was taken today at Mile 17 along North Kelbaker...
Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline

Prepare for what’s shaping up to be the perfect sewage storm for California’s southernmost coast. Two sewage line breaks on the Tijuana side of the U.S.-Mexico border sent contaminated water toward the Tijuana River beginning Sunday morning, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission, a federal agency that manages border water issues. This coastal desert river should naturally flow only in the rainy winter season, but poor infrastructure in Tijuana means sewage makes its way into a waterway that’s now a vehicle for pollution.
Loud 'Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why

If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
Red Tricycle San Diego

Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego

Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
4 Injured in Rear-End Collision on Skyline Drive [San Diego, CA]

3 Children, 1 Adult Hurt in Auto Accident near South Woodman Street. The crash happened around 6:49 a.m., in the 6600 block of Skyline Drive, near South Woodman Street. Investigators say the collision involved a 2019 Ford F250 and a 2001 Honda Accord. Per reports, the 70-year-old male driver of...
Corvette Destroyed In High Speed DUI Crash | San Diego

07.30.2022 | 4:08 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Corvette along with his female passenger was speeding eastbound on 10th Ave and hit a parked car. The driver continued and hit a second parked vehicle. The Corvette then left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk crowded with homeless tents. The car hit a tent that the two occupants had just gotten out of a few minutes before the crash. The male driver was injured and transported to a local hospital and was placed under arrest for DUI. The female had left the scene and then came back. She had pieces of the Corvette fiberglass embedded into her skin, but refused medical treatment. 10th Ave has been closed for the cleanup and investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
