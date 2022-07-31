CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

www.sfgate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KESQ
Flood watch for the mountains and high desert
A Flood Watch will be in effect today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as well as high desert communities. The potential for thunderstorms isn't as great as it was over the weekend, but storms are still a threat. Flash Flood...
Heavy rain brings risk of flooding, debris flow in Antelope Valley and San Bernardino Mountains
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the eastern part of the Antelope Valley as heavy rain made its way through the area Sunday. The NWS initially issued a flash flood watch as the rain system arrived in the San Gabriel Mountains around 12:15 p.m. The storm system was expected to bring heavy […]
Lingering humidity brings potential thunderstorms to Southland before triple digit heat returns over weekend
A monsoonal flow heading through the area caused lingering humidity and severe summer storms in several regions over the weekend, bringing conditions that were expected to remain through the early parts of the week. Intense downpours caused flooding in the Angelus Oaks, bringing down heavy branches and foliage with it on the SR-38 leading to Big Bear, while in San Bernardino County, the roadways leading to Mojave National Desert sustained considerable damage due to heavy flooding which ripped portions of the asphalt apart. Isolated thunderstorms remained a possibility in high desert and mountain regions throughout Monday thanks to the monsoonal movement, which...
zachnews.net
News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms.
Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms. The picture (posted above) was taken today at Mile 17 along North Kelbaker...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saturday & Sunday: First Alert Weather Alert issued for flooding potential
The First Alert Weather Team has extended a Weather Alert through Sunday at 7 p.m. as the threat of flooding continues around the desert, mountains, and Inland Empire. The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a flash flooding warning for Joshua Tree until 1:15 PM PDT. KESQ Storms have crossed through the High Desert The post Saturday & Sunday: First Alert Weather Alert issued for flooding potential appeared first on KESQ.
parkerliveonline.com
Boat collides with shoreline, two hurt, alcohol believed to be a factor
Two people were transported to hospital Saturday night with injuries after their boat struck the shoreline on the Parker Strip. Deputies believe alcohol to be a contributing factor. On Saturday at approximately 8:26 pm, Marine Enforcement deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a...
paininthepass.info
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
paininthepass.info
Big Rig Trailer Fire Closes Interstate 15 Near The Town Of Baker Saturday
BAKER, CA. (Pain IN The Pass) >> A big rig tractor trailer caught fire on northbound Interstate 15 Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department were getting calls of a big rig on fire just after the Zzyzx Road exit about 10:30am July 30, 2022. The...
Drug dealer arrested in Grand Terrace, nabbed with 42 pounds of cocaine
An alleged small-time drug dealer was arrested in Grand Terrace, where deputies found 19 bricks of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $700,000.
San Bernadino deputies arrest dealer with 19 kilos of cocaine
Authorities arrested a man in Grand Terrace for possession of a large amount of narcotics Friday, police said. Deputies estimated confiscating at least 19 kilos, or 42 pounds, of cocaine.
vvng.com
Two separate shootings reported at the same time Saturday night in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that were reported at the same time on Saturday night. On July 30, 2022, at 11:32 pm, 911 dispatch received the first call reporting the victim had been shot while driving near an intersection along the 14900 block of Dale Evans Parkway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
z1077fm.com
SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY
A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
foxla.com
Homicide investigation launched in Victorville after man's mysterious autopsy findings
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy revealed a man found dead on a dirt access road died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, July 2 just after 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near Gas...
Fontana Herald News
Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1
An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later
A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
Comments / 0