CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

A monsoonal flow heading through the area caused lingering humidity and severe summer storms in several regions over the weekend, bringing conditions that were expected to remain through the early parts of the week. Intense downpours caused flooding in the Angelus Oaks, bringing down heavy branches and foliage with it on the SR-38 leading to Big Bear, while in San Bernardino County, the roadways leading to Mojave National Desert sustained considerable damage due to heavy flooding which ripped portions of the asphalt apart. Isolated thunderstorms remained a possibility in high desert and mountain regions throughout Monday thanks to the monsoonal movement, which...

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO