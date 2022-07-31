Digimon Adventure 02 Unveils Its Older Stars in New Movie Promo

Read on comicbook.com
One Piece Cosplay Focuses on The Newest Straw Hat, Yamato
Yamato is easily one of the biggest new characters introduced to One Piece thanks to the Wano Arc. With the offspring of Kaido disobeying their father and throwing their allegiance behind Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, one cosplayer has brought the Wano resident to life using spot-on Cosplay. One Piece's Final Arc is underway in the pages of the Shonen's manga and fans should expect Yamato to play a major role in the final journey of the Straw Hats.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Back Mikasa's Original Makeover
The final season of Attack on Titan begins next year. With Mikasa set to experience the most traumatic events of her life thanks in part to the decisions of Eren Jaeger, expect plenty of screen time for the Ackerman in the last episodes. Now, one cosplayer has decided to take us back to "simpler times" by revisiting Mikasa's look before the mysteries outside of Paradis were explored. Mikasa will definitely be a character to watch in 2023.
Bleach Creator Settles Orihime Debate with Heated Comment
Bleach will return this fall with the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, bringing back the Soul Society to the small screen. While Ichigo Kurosaki will remain in the driver's seat for these new episodes, expect Orihime to also play a major role in the war against the Quincy Family. In a recent discussion, creator Tite Kubo cleared the air when it came to a recent controversy with the woman who would one day be Ichigos' bride.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
Bungo Stray Dogs Reveals Key Visual For Season 4
Studio Bones had a major role to play at this year's Crunchyroll Expo, with the animation studio understandably spending a good amount of time on My Hero Academia's sixth season. The Shonen series from Kohei Horikoshi wasn't the only topic of discussion, as Bungo Stray Dogs revealed when fans of the Armed Detective Agency can expect season four to arrive. Alongside a new trailer and the release window, a new key visual arrived to give fans a look at old and new characters hitting the small screen in January 2023.
Woody Harrelson Writes A Poem For a Baby That Looks Like Him
Actor and marijuana activist isn't enough: now Woody Harrelson has dipped his toe into poetry. Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her child, Cora, jokingly asking "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?" The tweet went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to write an "Ode to Cora," celebrating the baby and saying that he was "flattered to be compared" to the child. (Then he found a pitch-perfect rhyme, with the bald actor joking that he wished he had her hair.)
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie’ on Netflix, a Hyperactive Feature-Length Continuation of the Canceled Nickelodeon Series
As if TMNT wasn’t an unwieldy enough acronym, now we have ROTTMNT:TM, which does not translate to Rotten Mint Time: The Movie, although that might be fun, but rather, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, now on Netflix. Inventory: Rise was the fourth animated TMNT TV series that ran from 2018-2020, and updated the anthropomorphic reptiles for “today’s kids,” who, judging from the series, want things to be louder and faster than the loud, fast things previous generations enjoyed. It’s the first TMNT film since 2016’s live-action crudfest TMNT: Out of the Shadows, and the first animated...
Vermeil in Gold Cosplay Spotlights Summer's Favorite New Demon
One awesome Vermeil in Gold cosplay has put the spotlight on the major new demon for the Summer, Vermeil! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been one of the most packed in recent memory, and while it is top loaded with sequels for the most part, there are just as many new shows making their debuts. This includes some new adaptations getting fans' attention quite quickly such as Kota Amana and Yoko Umezu's original manga series for Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and the Strongest Scourge Plunge Into the World of Magic.
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
She-Hulk Producers Break Silence on Criticism of Show's CGI
Marvel Studios next project to be released will be the live-action She-Hulk series on Disney+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will introduce us to Jennifer Walters, who is Hulk's cousin both in the series and the source material. Usually, Marvel tends to be on point with their visual effects, but after they released the first teaser for the series, fans took to social media to roast how poorly She-Hulk looked. There were even some fans that thought that She-Hulk looked sort of like a video game character. The series was still being worked on when the first teaser was released so the CGI was unfinished, and now that the series is close to premiering, the people behind-the-scenes are speaking out about the fan outrage. During the TCA's, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro, and Tatiana Maslany revealed how they felt about the CGI fiasco.
FX's Fargo Season 5 Begins Filming Soon
FX's Fargo will begin filming Season 5 soon, according to inside reports from the Television Critics Association presentation this week. Fargo Season 5 has been something of a curiosity for fans of Noah Hawley's TV adaptation of the Coen Brothers cult-classic film, in that the fifth season will be the most contemporary time period that Fargo has ever visited: the year 2019. Plot details we know so far involve a spousal kidnapping, which was the premise of The Coen's original Fargo movie.
Joker: Folie á Deux Fan Art Teases Joaquin Phoenix as the Two Jokers
Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin production on their upcoming Joker sequel, and earlier today they revealed that the film will bow on October 4, 2024. Fans are getting really excited for the sequel with them even toying with the title of the film. The film's title, Joker: Folie á Deux, hints at the idea of two Joker's in the film, but it's more than likely referring to Harley Quinn. So, fans are creating fan art of multiple versions of the character in the film. A new piece of art from BossLogic, shows two versions of Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick for the Greatest Movie Ever Made
Quentin Tarantino is one of the most popular directors working today, and he's a known film fanatic. He owns a couple of movie theatres and his own creations have earned him multiple Academy Award nominations, including wins for Pulp Fiction (Best Original Screenplay) and Django Unchained (Best Original Screenplay). Tarantino is currently promoting his new movie podcast, The Video Archives Podcast, which he will host with his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary. While chatting with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, the director talked about his love for movies and shared his pick for the greatest movie ever made. According to Tarantino, the best of the best is Steven Spielberg's Jaws.
My Hero Academia Reveals New Season Six Trailer
The sixth season of My Hero Academia is set to be one of the biggest of the series. With the pieces in place that will see the heroes and the villains face off against one another in the "War Arc", a new trailer has arrived to give fans a better idea of what's to come. Released as a part of this year's Crunchyroll Expo, the new trailer highlights how far Studio Bones has come and gives viewers a taste of the brutal battles dropping this fall.
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
How She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Could Set Up Secret Invasion
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to go into some surprising places, with the next few "Phases" expanding out the franchise in some compelling ways. Next on the list is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action Disney+ series introducing viewers to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Based on what we've already seen of the series, it looks like the MCU version of Jen's story will borrow elements from nearly every era of her solo comic storytelling. While we don't yet have a complete extent of what that entails, one component from She-Hulk comics could potentially tie into the following Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, if it were to come to fruition on the show.
Popular Will Smith Sequel Is Currently One of the Most Popular Movies on Netflix
Netflix added a horde of new movies and TV shows on Monday to start the month of August, and a couple of those titles have already been making big waves on the service. Spider-Man 2 unsurprisingly hit the Netflix Top 10 Movies list after just one day on the service, but it wasn't the highest ranking August 1st addition on that list. That honor belongs to Men in Black 3, which has been quickly catching on with subscribers.
PS1 Fans Thrilled to See Beloved RPG Finally Returning
Longtime fans of the original PlayStation are thrilled to see that one of the most beloved RPGs that first came to the console in 1998 is making a comeback. Square Enix announced this morning that after numerous leaks, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is making a return on modern platforms later this year. This new version of the game, called Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is set to come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11, 2022. And while this re-release was somewhat expected, that hasn't kept fans from being over the moon.
Every Predator Movie Ranked (Including Prey)
The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey (2022), is now streaming on Hulu, and fans are certainly taking notice. As the debate about Prey begins, it's naturally leading into a debate about where Prey ranks amongst the other Predator movies that have come before it. So, it's time to look back at the Predator franchise and rank every movie in it!
Who Would Win Between John Wick and Ladybug
Sony Pictures is gearing up to release their next big film with Bullet Train. The film stars Brad Pitt and it looks like an absolute blast, although recent reviews are pretty mixed. Hirosyoki Sanada stars in the film as Ladybug and will also appear in the upcoming fourth John Wick film. The actor recently sat with ComicBook.com and revealed if his character in Bullet Train could defeat John Wick.
