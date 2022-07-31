Digimon Adventure 02 Unveils Its Older Stars in New Movie Promo

Marvel Studios next project to be released will be the live-action She-Hulk series on Disney+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will introduce us to Jennifer Walters, who is Hulk's cousin both in the series and the source material. Usually, Marvel tends to be on point with their visual effects, but after they released the first teaser for the series, fans took to social media to roast how poorly She-Hulk looked. There were even some fans that thought that She-Hulk looked sort of like a video game character. The series was still being worked on when the first teaser was released so the CGI was unfinished, and now that the series is close to premiering, the people behind-the-scenes are speaking out about the fan outrage. During the TCA's, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro, and Tatiana Maslany revealed how they felt about the CGI fiasco.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO