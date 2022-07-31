ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Memecoin Battle: Shiba Inu’s Monthly Gains Stand at 18% While Dogecoin Sees Only 2% Profits

By Hououin Kyouma
bitcoinist.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uplift#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Shib#Dogeusd
u.today

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Raises Concerns, With Only 1.13 Billion SHIB Burned in Last 7 Days

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoinist.com

Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens

Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Three Crypto Projects That Are Redefining The Meme Coin Culture: Shiba Inu (SHIB), GM Wagmi (GM), RoboApe (RBA)

Since the explosion of Dogecoin (DOGE) and the returns, its community has realised there have been iterations of the meme coin in crypto. Some follow the Dogecoin route and build purely a social token while others try to rally their community around causes using the meme coin as a means to finance and keep the community championing the cause. With these new strategies to create meme coins, there are some projects that stand out and put a new spin on the crypto category. The trouble for investors is finding the narratives that stick or will build strong communities. Furthermore, investors are looking to find these projects when they are in the nascent stage so that they can ride it all the way to the top.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
MARKETS
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Will Shiba Inu’s ‘Shiba Eternity’ game help SHIB ascend

In the early hours of 2 August, developers behind the popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu [SHIB] unveiled the name of its long-awaited CCG game. According to the announcement, the game will be called “Shiba Eternity” and will be made available to players on the Apple app store and Google play store. However, with continued investors’ apathy, it is unclear whether this new game can help revive interest in the ailing SHIB token.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Starts the Month in Negative Territory

Bitcoin’s (BTC) started the week with a drop of 3% on lower-than-average volume. The cryptocurrency is down 51% year to date. The coin’s dominance, a metric that measures the market cap of BTC relative to the rest of the cryptocurrency market, sits at 42%, compared with 40% on Jan. 1 and 41.8% on April 1.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy