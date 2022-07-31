Former Ferris State University professor who made vulgar video settles for $95K

www.wzzm13.com
Another gator sighting in Michigan prompts closure of nature center near Albion College
ALBION (WWJ) – There’s a gator search underway in Michigan. Officials with Albion College say the Whitehouse Nature Center near the campus was forced to close over the weekend due to two separate reports of alligator sightings in the Kalamazoo River in the area. School officials were working...
Student claims Florida college blocked her application because she’s gay
A Christian college in southern Florida has been criticised by social media users after an applicant said she was rejected because of her sexuality.Posting to TikTok on Friday, user @giannapalmo said in a text caption to a video, “when ur floridian college decides to not take u anymore bc ur gay”.She followed-up by identifying the institution as Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA), a private Christian college, who denied the claims and allegedly blocked her on Instagram.Gianna said in a TikTok that she was contacted by the college two weeks ago about needing to have a “meeting with me regarding my...
Meet the Republican governor candidates running against Whitmer in Michigan election 2022
LANSING — The biggest statewide race in Tuesday's primary is the Republican contest to see who will go up against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Nov. 8. There are five candidates on the ballot, after five others were disqualified in May for submitting too many forged signatures, in a scandal the former candidates are...
Tudor Dixon deflects question on 'stolen election' in Sunday national TV appearance
LANSING — In a shift from the position she took during a candidate debate in May, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon would not say during a national TV appearance Sunday whether she thought the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In what could be a sign of an early pivot to a general election campaign, Dixon, appearing on Fox News Sunday, instead shifted the conversation to what she described as legitimate concerns about the way the election was conducted and...
Michigan Court of Appeals just dropped abortion ruling that could have huge impact
A court order that sought to bar enforcement of a dormant law criminalizing most abortions in Michigan does not apply to county prosecutors, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Monday. The ruling prompted a flurry of legal filings, culminating in an Oakland County judge issuing a temporary restraining order at the behest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that barred prosecutors from charging anyone under the 1931 state law that bans most abortions. ...
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support
Dee’s birthday is remembered at the Lenawee County Fair.Photo by Stephanie Volke via Justice For Dee Facebook page. Today, July 29, 2022, would have been Dee Ann Warner’s 54th birthday. Instead, she vanished from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm on April 25, 2021. The 52-year-old mother and grandmother didn’t use a cellphone, vehicle, or bank cards. She left behind her $50,000 wedding ring and something far more precious — her nine year old daughter.
San Diego State Investigating Rape Allegations Against Football Players
The woman was a minor when she says she was attacked at an off-campus party.
