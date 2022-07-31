High Country Veterans Adventures hosting mountain bike fundraiser

Amid great turmoil in our country, there are those fighting to make it safe for everyone. It starts slowly, quietly. Do you hear it? That low rumble approaching, growing louder, echoing through the city streets, growing like distant thunder rolling in, growing like the sound of a great fire, growing until it rattles in your chest, rattles your bones, engulfs your heart like a flame. The sound takes you over, fills your veins with fire. It becomes you. It is the sound of fists in the air, boots on bloodied ground, the cries of the unheard, the unseen, the unfelt. It is the sound of defiance, resistance, love, passion, blood pumping in your ears. It is the sound of persistence, repetition, empathy, compassion, the winds of change ever blowing. It is never giving up hope, never giving up the fight. It is the willingness to help, to care, to be both fierce and gentle in the name of what is right. It is the heartbeat of activism, something this country needs now more than ever.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO