High Country Veterans Adventures hosting mountain bike fundraiser

www.summitdaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne hosts community block party for August First Friday
Silverthorne’s First Friday for the month of August is set to be a big bash. A block party will stretch from Bluebird Market, 325 Blue River Parkway, to Angry James Brewing Co., 421 Adams Ave. and The Art Spot makerspace Friday, Aug. 5, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fourth Street will be closed between Colorado Highway 9 and Adams Avenue for the event.
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
COLORADO — Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
Summit Daily News
Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage
Over the past week, there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village in Silverthorne and in Dillon Valley, two residents have reported bears within feet of their homes in the past week. Kyle Walker grew up in Summit County and moved back in 2020....
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Four days of high water temperatures close Yampa River again
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Yampa River will again close to recreation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after water temperatures exceeded 75 degrees four days in a row, including a peak of 76.5 degrees on Monday, Aug 1. The closure is mandatory for commercial outfitters and voluntary for private tubers, just...
Summit Daily News
Town of Vail blocks all permits for Vail Resorts housing project
VAIL — The blows keep coming for Vail Resorts in Colorado. The Vail Town Council on Tuesday night approved an emergency ordinance that suspended all permits for any activity on Vail Resorts’ property in East Vail where the company wants to build worker housing. The town earlier this year approved a resolution to begin condemnation of the property, blocking the ski operator’s plan to build employee housing on a parcel it owns that is part of the local bighorn sheep herd’s winter range.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Gerald Kuffner
Gerald (Jerry) H. Kuffner, 76, of Brooklyn, New York sadly passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Pagosa Springs, Colorado after a long battle with cancer. Jerry was born February 5, 1946 to Harry and Ann Kuffner. After graduating from high school, Jerry joined the United States Airforce where he was eventually deployed to the Philippines during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Airforce, Jerry joined the City of Miami Police Department with his brother-in-laws, Lee and Bobby Dyer.
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, breaks longest-standing fish record in state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
milehighcre.com
Verona Apartments Break Ground in Highlands Ranch
Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living —the Company’s fast-growing national multifamily division — has broken ground on its 227-unit Verona Apartments project in Highlands Ranch. Steps from the Highline Canal Trail network and adjacent to...
West of Denver, a town as good as gold | Main Street Colorado
In the final chapter of a legend, a vision came. It was a view, in one direction the high peaks of Colorado’s Front Range and in another the sprawling plains where a buffalo hunter made his name. On his death bed in 1917, the story goes, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody dreamed of Lookout Mountain above Golden, west of Denver. This was where he wished to be buried. ...
yellowscene.com
The Heroes of Boulder County: The Activists
Amid great turmoil in our country, there are those fighting to make it safe for everyone. It starts slowly, quietly. Do you hear it? That low rumble approaching, growing louder, echoing through the city streets, growing like distant thunder rolling in, growing like the sound of a great fire, growing until it rattles in your chest, rattles your bones, engulfs your heart like a flame. The sound takes you over, fills your veins with fire. It becomes you. It is the sound of fists in the air, boots on bloodied ground, the cries of the unheard, the unseen, the unfelt. It is the sound of defiance, resistance, love, passion, blood pumping in your ears. It is the sound of persistence, repetition, empathy, compassion, the winds of change ever blowing. It is never giving up hope, never giving up the fight. It is the willingness to help, to care, to be both fierce and gentle in the name of what is right. It is the heartbeat of activism, something this country needs now more than ever.
Summit Daily News
Local drought could end if rainy three-month outlook holds as Summit County enters week 8 of no fire restrictions
There are no fire restrictions recommended for Summit County from Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Monday, Aug. 8. At the Summit County Board of Commissioners Meeting, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported that monsoonal rains should continue throughout the week and into the weekend. The two-week outlook predicts above average temperatures...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The Breckenridge trash disposal plan is not the right call
Anyone evaluate the cost incurred for trash pickup and disposal? Is it the landfill or the gas guzzling truck that stops and starts at each house or establishment and the labor to execute this task? If the later, then there is little savings in green or our royal greenback. Who...
Old Snowmass couple begins rebuilding process after horrific tragedy
Clint Coerdt and Kate Sartain were wearing clothes their friends gave them, sitting on the porch of an Aspen home another friend is letting them use for the remainder of the summer and into the fall. They were just six weeks removed from the most horrific day of their lives, and they were grateful.
Summit Daily News
Dillon Residents voice mixed opinions on blocking off Buffalo Street to through traffic as a solution to event traffic issues
The residents of West Buffalo and Three Rivers streets in Dillon offered varied opinions in response to closing the streets to through traffic. Concerns about excess traffic flowing through residential neighborhoods during events, like shows at the amphitheater and during farmers markets, sparked the conversation. The town sent out an...
Summit Daily News
Sheriff’s Office warns of spike in bike thefts across Summit County
Bike thefts are increasing countywide, prompting a warning from law enforcement. Photos of lost bikes have been popping up on local messaging boards. Bicycles have been taken from bike racks, porches, outside of businesses and even garages, police say. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has seen a recent increase in...
Rescuers find overdue hikers trapped in steep, rugged terrain on Colorado 14er
Teams from the Chaffee County Search and Rescue Team (CCSAR) were deployed to the Mount Shavano and Tabeguache Peak Trailhead on Friday, after a report alerted them to a pair of overdue hikers that were last heard from on Thursday. The hikers, a father and son from Illinois, had left...
4th person arrested in Boulder trailhead murder
A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection to a woman from New Mexico found dead near a popular trailhead west of Boulder.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne passes ordinance to outlaw leaving traditional trash cans out overnight, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Silverthorne Town Council passed a new ordinance that will define when residents can leave their trash cans out for pick-up. Ordinance 2022-17 aims to minimize opportunities for wildlife such as bears or raccoons to access garbage in town. Most animal interference happens at night, which is why council approved the new rule.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Silverthorne needs to address its traffic issues due to the Glenwood Canyon conundrum
When Glenwood Canyon sneezes, the town of Silverthorne gets admitted to the intensive care unit. I am talking about the town’s lack of interest and management over all of the road construction. With Adams Avenue closed down in multiple places for extended periods of time, when the detour traffic from Glenwood hits, all the traffic is confined to Colorado Highway 9. From Fourth to Sixth streets, Adams Avenue stays in a ripped-up state, sometimes open to traffic, sometimes not. From 13th Street to Ruby Ranch Road, the town is letting the contractor for “Luxury Townhouses” take its own sweet time getting Adams Avenue back in service.
Comments / 0