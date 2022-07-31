100 FedEx Trucks Provide An Incredible Farewell For A Beloved Coworker’s Funeral Procession

www.buzznicked.com
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Dog sitter accused of taking Westmoreland County family's beloved pet arrested
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The woman accused of taking a Westmoreland County family's dog while pet-sitting for them is now in jail. Police arrested 29-year-old Molly Bureau, of Armstrong County, in Trafford. She is facing felony theft charges. Bureau is accused of taking Eva Hodgdon's dog, Noni, while her family...
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway, after a young woman accidentally entered the Subway Surface Tunnel entrance at 40th. Street in Philadelphia (December 14th 1965)retralspeller62.
Fire erupts at West Philly house where investigators found 154 milk jugs full of gasoline the night before
Fire crews extinguished a blaze Tuesday morning at a house that authorities responded to the night before for a smell of gasoline. Upon investigation Monday night in West Philly, authorities found 154 single-gallon milk containers filled with fuel.
Delta passenger says airline charged her daughter $1,100 after a booking error and then lost her wedding attire just weeks later
In two separate social media posts a month apart, Donna Partow recounted how Delta charged her daughter $1,100, and then lost her wedding accessories.
TikTok 'Kia Challenge' fuels rise in using USB cables to steal cars
A TikTok challenge has been linked to a spike in using USB chargers to steal Kia and Hyundai cars in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, and beyond.
Delta delay meant a soldier and his family had to drive all night to make his daughter's graduation ceremony
Rashad T. Ross exhausted his finances after paying $950 to rent a car after his flight was delayed, causing him and his family to miss a connection.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
Kia and Hyundai vehicle theft has reportedly increased because of this trend on TikTok and YouTube
A new social media challenge called “Kia Boyz” shows how USB charging cords can start up cars that don’t have push-start buttons. Videos posted by accounts on social media platforms show people breaking off the under dash panels of car wheels and then use USB cords to start the cars and take off.
Record temperatures are sending UPS drivers to the hospital. Now they're demanding heat protections.
Matthew Moczygemba knew something was wrong when he lost his thirst. It was midafternoon on a 103-degree day in Fort Worth, Texas, and the UPS driver had been delivering packages for several hours. Soon he felt dizzy, then he pulled his truck over and vomited onto the curb. “I stopped...
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
Pontiac Trans Am Made Famous by ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ Sells for a Ridiculous Amount
A Pontiac Trans Am sold for a huge amount on Saturday. The model was made famous by Burt Reynolds and his film Smokey and the Bandit. The 1977 Pontiac Trans Am sold for a whopping $440,000 at Mecum Auctions in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The price was the highest ever paid for the model.
Pedestrians worried about holes in Smithfield Street Bridge's sidewalks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pedestrians are concerned with some holes forming on a downtown bridge. The Smithfield Street Bridge has holes in the sidewalk, where you can see straight to the water below. In walking both sidewalks, there are about 10 holes where you can see exposed metal and the greenish-blue color of the Monongahela River down below. PennDOT says about 6,100 vehicles use the bridge each day."It's disappointing," said Rachel Yovich, who works downtown.For the most part, the road didn't appear to be in as bad of shape as the sidewalks, which are used heavily to...
Priest Brings Stray Dogs To Mass So They Can Find New Families
Gravatá is a city in Brazil that one kind and loving man calls home. He is a priest named João Paulo Araujo and he has a soft spot in his heart for the homeless stray dogs in his community. What he does is the ultimate act of unconditional kindness and deserves some recognition. He is the head of the parish of Santana and invites the homeless dogs to be a part of his weekly service. He does this with the hope of finding future homes for these sweet dogs who have been abandoned.
‘Sending drivers out to die’: UPS workers demand heat safety amid record temps
Matthew Moczygemba knew something was wrong when he lost his thirst. It was midafternoon on a 103-degree day in Fort Worth, Texas, and the UPS driver had been delivering packages for several hours. Soon he felt dizzy, then he pulled his truck over and vomited onto the curb. “I stopped...
Tesla Wheels And Tires Popular Among Thieves
If you live in a city like Los Angeles, you likely have noticed an increasing number of Teslas on the roads. Owning the premiere EV brand is a status symbol in certain circles, which has helped aid the rapid spread and helped destabilize the luxury end of the market. While owners might feel good about zero tailpipe emissions, thieves are feeling great about how easily they can steal the quite valuable wheels and tires off Teslas.
Sesame Place Amusement Park Sued For Racial Discrimination
Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the now-viral video of the little Black girls who were ignored by costumed amusement park employees, a Baltimore law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against Sesame Place for $25 million. According to 6ABC Action News, the suit against the Sesame Street-inspired park comes from an entirely different family. Represented by attorney Malcolm Ruff, the family of father Quinton Burns and daughter Kennedi Burns are seeking $25 million in their discrimination case against the amusement park. The Burns family alleges that four Sesame Place employees dressed in costume ignored...
Brave Man Saves Trapped Kitten By Crawling Inside Of A Tomb
Cemeteries are not somewhere I go willingly. It’s not that I’m scared of them, it’s just…well they’re depressing. So much death in once place really throws me out of whack. When I am forced to enter them though, I like to try to be as respectful as possible. There is no telling what kind of supernatural things could be going on inside a place with so much death. So hearing noises coming from a tomb would be the absolute last thing I would want to happen while wandering through a cemetery. Unfortunately that is exactly what happened to a cemetery worker in Brazil. He was doing his daily walk through of the place when he heard noises coming from INSIDE a tomb. This would be enough to send most people running for the hills with a tale of ghosts, but he decided to investigate. What he found was absolutely heartbreaking.
