Joe Grover Hawkes
Joe Hawkes, 92, a native of Ferriday, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on July 28, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:00 am until the Religious Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, Louisiana.
Linda Reynolds
Linda Dauzat Reynolds, age 81, a native of Bunkie and resident of Houma, died Monday August 1, 2022 at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care in Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday August 5, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.
Thomasa Williams, Jr.
Rev. Thomas Williams, Jr., 77, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 8:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 1000 Wallis St., Houma, LA 70360. Burial at New St. Paul Cemetery.
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
August 15 Acadian Mass Celebrates French Heritage
Join the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on August 15 for an Acadian Mass, a Mass for the people of French heritage. All are encouraged to attend the Monday, August 15 Mass that will celebrate the French Heritage that greatly influences the culture of our local diocese. The mass will be celebrated in the French language where Father Daniel Duplantis will preside and Father PJ Madden will deliver the Homily.
Leaving Legacies
Louisiana culture is rich in family traditions and values that carry on for generations. Slo-Melt Ice based in Bourg, Louisiana is evidence of the drive and determination that has been handed down from generation to generation. Founded in 1997, the family-owned and operated company has consistently provided high-quality products that fill ice chests across the region. The company has been a leader in providing packaged ice and bulk ice for commercial, industrial, and retail businesses in South Louisiana. The company services areas as far west as the Texas state line, Slidell to our east, and as far north as Baton Rouge and Zachary.
Sammy Ross Ashley
Sammy Ross Ashley, age 61, passed away July 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Sammy was a lifetime resident of Houma, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sammy is survived by his loving wife, Penny Ashley; sons, Ross Ashley (Brittany), Ben Ashley, Andrew Ashley,...
Neil Maki, MD & David Ryan Kesterson PA-C
One of the region’s top orthopaedic surgeons, Dr. Neil Maki practices in Thibodaux and is on staff at Thibodaux Regional Health System. He and the staff at Thibodaux Regional Orthopaedic Clinic, including David Ryan Kesterson PA-C, ensure that patients’ individual needs are met by the most effective means. Dr. Maki specializes in the shoulder and has pioneered many shoulder arthroscopic procedures. He also performs joint replacements and is one of few specialists in the region who performs endoscopic carpal tunnel (wrist). Board certified in both orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine, Dr. Maki is also fellowship trained in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery.
Charles J Darcey
Charles J Darcey, 82, of Gray, passed away on July 28, 2022. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Bridget Catholic Church from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the St. Bridget Cemetery.
Family And Friends Remember Arlana Miller
Arlana Miller, a 19-year-old cheerleader at Southern University, died by suicide in May. ESSENCE talked with her family, friends and coach about her life. On the morning of July 8, Janice Tappin-Miller is warm, but the undercurrent of grief is strong. As she welcomes me into her home in Waxahachie, Texas, I pass the dining room. It’s filled with photos of Arlana Miller, Janice’s late daughter. “I really miss my baby,” Janice tells ESSENCE. “That was my baby.”
Rapper Mystikal’s bond hearing set for Tuesday
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal is behind bars again after a similar case back in 2019 in Shreveport. He’s accused of rape in Ascension Parish. Michael Tyler, the rapper known as Mystikal, is facing a new rape charge. Investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
Apel Lafourche Chapter Hosts Back to School Bash for Educators
The Lafourche-area Chapter of the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana invites educators to unwind before the start of a new school year at its Back to School Bash, today, Aug. 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Balcony Restaurant. The event is open to all educators and will...
TPSO searching for man in connection with overnight shooting in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a man is being sought in connection with an overnight shooting in Houma. Violent Crimes Detectives are searching for Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who is facing charges for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in the incident. At 11:25 p.m. on...
Nicholls to host Fast Track event
Nicholls State University announced the Nicholls Fast Track event will take place on August 7, 2022. “Staff from many areas of campus will be at Nicholls Fast Track to help you with the enrollment process of any other issues you may be having,” reads a statement from the university. “At Nicholls, you can be a scholar, a leader, a scientist, an educator, a chef and so much more. So join us on Sunday, August 7th, and be a Colonel!”
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana
Mystikal faces multiple charges.
Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts Evolution of Education presentation
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation Evolution of Education on Thursday, August 4, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. The year-long celebration highlights the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish. Tonight’s presentation will...
Ascension Parish deputy chosen to sing national anthem at Saints game
A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was selected to sing the national anthem in New Orleans for the Saints home game against the Bengals. First Lieutenant Mike Brooks initially auditioned to sing the anthem for the New Orleans Pelicans. "I guess they like me," Brooks wrote in a...
No Place Like Home
Tyron Benoit’s music is just as diverse as Cajun culture. When you listen to the band’s music, there’s a dash of Zydeco, a pinch of rock, and a sprinkle of Americano. It’s culture that drives his passion, and as they say, there is no place like home.
