Jasper County Schools superintendent addresses issues after community protests first week of school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For 20 years, families have gone to the fourth floor of Candler Hospital to be cured, coddled and sent home complete. “I knew this is what God called me to do. I feel we are able to make a difference in families lives so that they can be comfortable with their little babies,” said Lisa Loadholt, the resource coordinator at Candler’s Special Care Nursery.

