Jasper County Schools superintendent addresses issues after community protests first week of school

WJCL
Savannah Chatham County School trying to lower retention numbers
A new school year and a fresh start for students in the Savannah Chatham County School District. Starting off the school right is important for Jayden Claxton, who is entering the 10th grade. “It is important to know what you are going to do with your life,” said Jayden Claxton,...
WJCL
11,000 Bulloch County students are back in the classroom
STATESBORO, Ga. — The doors at Mattie Lively Elementary in Bulloch County opened once again for the new year. Nearly 11,000 students returned to Bulloch’s 15 schools Monday. This year marks Superintendent Charles Wilson’s 11th year at BCS and 26th in education. Wilson admits things certainly have changed....
WJCL
Savannah Police Department sees changes as leadership shifts
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police took part in the national night out initiative going from community to community meeting with residents. This comes as the department moves into new leadership. "And I am the interim chief of police," said Lenny Gunther, the Savannah interim police chief. Lenny Gunther has...
wtoc.com
Bryan, Liberty, and Evans counties return to the classroom
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, more than 10,000 students will head back to the classroom in Liberty County. It will be a more traditional year here in Liberty County – masks are optional and everyone will be face to face. Although the school does not have any major...
wtoc.com
Volunteers help out with first day of school in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The school day has officially started and the new year is now underway in Liberty County. Not only are all of the students inside with the teachers but also they have extra volunteers to help out today. It always takes a little extra time to...
blufftontoday.com
Silent protest draws crowd at Jasper County schools office
More than 50 parents, students and other community members stood in line in front of the Jasper County School District office for a silent protest Friday morning. Participants held signs as vehicle horns honked and people shouted and waved to the group to show support. The silent protest was organized...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah increases pay for first responders, implements entry programs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah invested in a public safety wage increase over the weekend. That includes increase in pay, retention bonuses and more. The pay increase puts the starting salary for police officers at $50,000. The starting salary for firefighters is at $48,000, up from the...
wtoc.com
More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads. The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home. “We have had...
Chatham County Commission appoints Interim County Manager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —The Chatham County Commission has named an Interim County Manager, as County Manager Lee Smith remains suspended from the position. County leaders still won’t say why Smith was suspended. On Friday, commissioners voted to appoint Assistant County Manager Michael Kaigler to the interim manager position. They haven’t said how long he will […]
‘We’re excited’: SCCPSS families, district leaders get ready for new school year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s the last weekend of summer vacation for families in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. On Sunday, the district held its annual Back to School Expo to help prepare students and parents before the start of the new school year on Wednesday. Enthusiasm is in the air as nearly 40,000 […]
Savannah mayor pushes back on call for DOJ investigation into police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson shrugged off demands Tuesday, from the Racial Justice Network, for the state and the DOJ to investigate the Savannah Police Department, following five officer involved shootings this year. He said they have their facts wrong and should focus on the whole problem of local gun violence. “I hope […]
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Candler Hospital Special Care Nursery
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For 20 years, families have gone to the fourth floor of Candler Hospital to be cured, coddled and sent home complete. “I knew this is what God called me to do. I feel we are able to make a difference in families lives so that they can be comfortable with their little babies,” said Lisa Loadholt, the resource coordinator at Candler’s Special Care Nursery.
wtoc.com
Statesboro city council approves new zoning for townhomes
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - New zoning rules in Statesboro could open the door to a new type of development in the housing market. This type of development could soon be a trend in Statesboro. That’s why city leaders say they needed to set some rules so these grow the right way.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A reminder of SC legislators’ inappropriate perk, courtesy of Alex Murdaugh
It would have been easy to overlook — or fail to understand — a fascinating exchange last month between prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian. There was, after all, quite a lot going on in the Colleton County courtroom where the two men squared off:. Alex...
WJCL
Should Chatham County implement new sales tax? Issue to appear on ballot in November
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Chatham County commissioners voted in favor of TSPLOST on Friday, otherwise known as the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. This means the issue will appear on voters' ballots in November. According to county leaders, TSPLOST would help fund a variety of transportation-related projects...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections July 25 – 31, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. EAGLE CREEK BREWING COMPANY. 106 SAVANNAH AVE STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number:. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score:...
Murder of Beach High School graduate goes unsolved for 17 years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While looking at a picture of Julius Baker one may consider him to have been an average teenager. However, some might suggest he was far from average. Baker was born in the Republic of Panama, a transcontinental country in both Central and South America to his parents, Julius Baker Sr. and […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Police taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department will be taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday. The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It helps enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Former Political Figure Found Guilty
A former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and candidate for the Georgia Senate was in a Bulloch County courtroom last week facing charges of stalking, criminal trespassing, and harassing communication. Documents obtained by these radio stations show that in August of 2020, Bulloch County Deputies responded to a...
hiltonheadsun.com
Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit
The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
