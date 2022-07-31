Around the Community: Affirm yourself along volunteer path

www.chronicleonline.com
Around Town
Chief Theatre Children’s Summer Workshop – now through Aug. 7th. Chief Theatre, home of the Suwannee Valley Players, presents Beauty is a Beast, written by D.M. Larson and directed by Angie Acevedo. Friday nights at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:30pm and Sunday’s at 2:00pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at chieftheatre.org or call (352)493-2787.
Nonprofit Spotlight: Friends of Fort Cooper State Park
Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional. The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all. To have your nonprofit organization...
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop donations in July
July donations from the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop totaled $6,000. Groups not pictured that also received money were: Footprints on My Heart, an organization that supports and comforts mothers who have lost their newborn babies, and the food pantries of the Faith Worldwide Ministries Church and the Holy Faith Episcopal Church. Our thanks to our customers who donate their items to us and who shop at our store. Their generosity is what allows us to make these donations every month.
Roberta Mahoney and Angela Bombonato, of That One Place, speak to Rotary Club of Williston
WILLISTON — Roberta Mahoney and Angela Bombonato joined the Rotary Club of Williston in June to share about the upcoming opening of That One Place restaurant in Williston. The restaurant’s name was inspired by the stories we all share with friends, like, “you know that one time, at that one place” because it’s more about the experience and how loved you felt that will keep you coming back.
Gearing up for school
CHIEFLAND — While the sun was beating and the temperature may have been warm, that didn’t stop people from coming out to First United Methodist Church’s annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday morning in Chiefland. A number of people could be seen lined up down the sidewalk and...
Be kind and pass it on
I have been a Citrus County resident since 2007, my daughter and I have been advocates for the less fortunate for years, My daughter’s heart is so huge for the people, the community, the humans who's blood runs red like our own. I have sat by in my car...
Chiefland Chamber Corner news
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank TCAC (Tri-County Athletic Association), for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on July 22, held at The Gathering Table Restaurant. The guest speaker was Victoria Larkin, president and co-founder of TCAC, who gave us history on how the organization was...
Levy County 4-H finds success in annual Summer Day Camps
BRONSON — This summer, Levy County 4-H hosted youth ages 5-13 during their seven weeks of day camps. Camp themes this year consisted of “Ag Discovery,” “All About Animals,” “Cooking Around the World,” “Healthy Living & Wilderness Adventures,” “Crafty Cloverbuds,” “Grill Masters” and “Fishing.”
At the Library
Visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Registration is currently required for all programs listed below. Please call the branch to register. Or visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Central Ridge. 352-746-6622. Aug....
What's Happening
Early bird deadline nears for Rainbow Art Festival. Those artists who want to get the jump on registering for the March 18, 2023, Rainbow Springs Art Festival have until Sept. 1 to sign up as Early Bird applicants. Early bird applicants will save $15 in booth registration fees if they...
Inverness downtown businesses form merchants association
Downtown Inverness and its rejuvenation brings tourists, special events, and exposure organized around the downtown businesses. What the businesses haven’t been able to organize is a merchants’ association that can play a greater role in the events downtown and speak with a single voice. During Tuesday’s Inverness City...
Editorial l USFWS celebrates reopening of refuge headquarters
Can many levels of government, businesses and citizens work together for the common good?. The creation of the Refuge and Visitor Center is an amazing success story of cooperation among government, business and private individuals. Citrus County has a beautiful new jewel located on the waters of King’s Bay in...
Worthington puts organization first
I have had the pleasure of serving with Stacey Worthington on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County for many years. She was nominated and elected a board officer, treasurer, in her first year on the board. She was willing to take on additional responsibilities right away and demonstrated a commitment to the assignments and the organization.
Dunnellon Community Services prepares more than 100 meals for hungry in community
Dunnellon Community Services, in cooperation with the Church of Holy Faith and the Greater Dimension Christian Academy, held its first Food For Friends event Aug. 1. More than 110 bagged lunches were prepared at the Holy Faith kitchen to serve the disadvantaged and hungry in the community. The program will...
Racing for a good cause
CHIEFLAND — Winning wasn’t the goal. For employees at Southern Leisure RV Resort in Chiefland, they were competing for something even bigger. On July 28, the RV resort held a race. But, this was no ordinary contest. Rather, it was a cardboard-box-boat-race that took place in the RV resort’s Olympic-size swimming pool.
Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Aug. 2
On Thursday, July 29, I had a procedure done at Citrus Memorial Hospital’s Cardiac Unit. They inserted a tube in my throat and ran it down the back of my heart. Dr. Mirabella did that. I have to say, as far as he’s concerned and all that staff that were there – the nurses, the volunteers – were all outstanding and excellent, the way they treated me. I can’t tell you enough how good it was and I was worried about it – that’s natural – but they brought me through it fine. Thank you and thank them.
Desiree Jerrels Mills, candidate for Levy County Commissioner, District 3, speaks to Rotary Club of Williston
WILLISTON — Desiree Jerrels Mills, candidate for Levy County Commissioner, District 3, spoke with the Rotary Club of Williston on July 12. A lifelong Levy County resident and from a farming family, Mills shared her love for our county and her platform to preserve the things that are important to so many of us with a fair balance between growth and agriculture stability. The seat she’s running for was previously occupied by Mike Joyner, whom she worked closely with as his campaign treasurer. One lesson she shared from Mike was, “mean what you say, say what you mean.” She also stated that “success in government comes from serving others” and her goal to be accessible to and a voice for constituents.
School orientations to be held Aug. 8
School orientations give students and parents an opportunity to become accustomed to their new or returning school before the school year starts. These special “meet and greets” also offer advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related events.
Deadline Friday to file for Crystal River council
Qualifying week for Crystal River City Council seat number two and the mayor’s seat will end at noon, Friday, Aug. 5. Currently, seat two is held by Cindi Guy and the mayor’s seat is held by Joe Meek. To file to run for office, contact the city clerk’s...
Promoting arts in Inglis
Dawn Gurtner has a dream. She hopes you might share it. She’s opened an art center in Inglis, where she is giving art classes for adults and kids. She’s holding singles painting nights, while offering a space for “Paint and Praise” groups. She’s providing a place...
