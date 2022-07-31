ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo

By Chad Miller
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July.

“San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS in a post on its Facebook page.

The post also assured that there will be a full climate report for the area set to be released within the next couple of days.

