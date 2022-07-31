Amilcar Vidal Boxes Past Gabriel Diaz For Decision in Montevideo, Uruguay

www.boxingscene.com
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz Resumes His Campaign March To World Title Goal
When it comes to in-ring activity, Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s ascent from prospect to contender has gone about as well as any fighter’s over the last several years. Ortiz is a rare case in which the oversized hype that is assigned to every accomplished amateur who signs with a major promoter actually sustains itself into the contention phase of their career. He was signed to great acclaim, won Prospect of the Year, and near-universally celebrated as one of the sport’s brightest young stars, part of the exciting immediate future of the welterweight division.
BoxingNews24.com
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin III: Full Card Set For Sept. 17
CANELO VS. GGG III FULL CARD SET FOR SEPTEMBER 17 – EVENT TO BE BROADCAST IN MARKETS AROUND THE WORLD ON DAZN AND LIVE ON DAZN PPV IN THE U.S., CANADA, UK, IRELAND, AUSTRALIA, AND NEW ZEALAND. The full card for the long-anticipated trilogy showdown featuring world champions Saul...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez Aims For LA Showdown With Bivol, Then First Title Defense In Mexico
Gilberto Ramirez has lofty plans that extend beyond his forthcoming light heavyweight title challenge. The unbeaten former WBO super middleweight titlist is currently in the negotiation stage of a mandatory title fight with WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11KOs). The fight was ordered July 11, with the two sides granted a 30-day free negotiation period before the matter heads to a purse bid hearing.
Brandon Moreno accepts Deiveson Figueiredo’s challenge to fight in Brazil: “I’m ready, let’s go”
UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is willing to fight Deiveson Figueiredo on his home soil. ‘The Assassin Baby’ captured the gold with a stoppage win over Kai Kara-France on Saturday at UFC 277. The bout was a rematch of their previous encounter at UFC 245 in December 2019. That outing saw Moreno win a unanimous decision.
UFC・
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
Boxing Scene
Yuberjen Martinez, Leonel De Los Santos Win Bouts in Colombia
The future of Fighter Locker, a Boston-based boxing management company, was on display last night in Colombia as 2-time Olympians Yuberjen “Tremendo” Martinez and “El Tsunami” Leonel de los Santos were dominant in their ESPN Deportes fights at Elias Chegwin Coliseum in Barranquilla. The 30-year-old Martinez,...
Boxing Scene
Esparza: I Want The Day Where My Son Can Google My Name And Say 'My Mom Was Undisputed Champ'
Marlen Esparza left San Antonio with her fondest boxing memory to date following her most recent in-ring feat. It’s hardly her end game. A win over Japan’s Naoka Fujioka saw Houston’s Esparza (12-1, 1KO) emerge as the unified lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring flyweight champion following a ten-round, unanimous decision win on April 9 at Alamodome. Esparza described it at the time as a moment that surpassed her representing the U.S. and winning a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics.
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: Staying At 147 Until I Get First Title, Hopefully Don't Have To Wait Too Long
Vergil Ortiz Jr. isn’t consumed with having to silence the naysayers over claims of his struggling to remain at welterweight. How long he will have to wait for his first major title, however, could ultimately dictate how long—or soon—the time will come to move on to junior middleweight and beyond.
Boxing Scene
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Carlos Takam Set For September 16
Montreal’s Eye of the Tiger delivers another one-two punch at its September 16 event, when heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (14-0, 14 KOs) defends his NABF title against veteran Carlos Takam (39-6-1, 28 KOs). The NABF middleweight title will also be on the line when Steven Butler (30-3-1, 25 KOs) confronts American Mark DeLuca (28-3, 16 KOs) in the event semi-final at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, simulcast on the Punching Grace Network starting at 7:00 pm.
Boxing Scene
Rolly Lambert Battles Nattapong for WBA ASIA Cruiserweight Strap in Thailand
BANGKOK, Thailand -- After defending his WBO Cruiserweight African Title last October, and then defeating Frenchman Maurice Possiti last March in Dubai, Cameroon's 200-pounder Rolly Lambert (13-1-1, 11 KO's) climbs again in the square ring to battle heavy-handed Thai warrior Nattapon Plangpimai (16-2, 13 KO's) for the vacant WBA ASIA cruiserweight title, a clash that Lambert sees as stepping-stone to bigger fights in the weight-class of top dogs Jay Opetaia, Mairis Breidis and Ilunga Makaku.
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Zepeda: We Share One Of The Same Trainers; We're Southpaws; We Have Big Knockout Power
Regis Prograis can’t believe the similarities he shares with Jose Zepeda. Prograis, the former 140-pound titlist from New Orleans, may soon have another long awaited title shot against the Mexican-American contender from La Puente, California. The World Boxing Council recently ordered a vacant 140-pound title shot between the two...
Boxing Scene
Manuel Gallegos vs. Jesus Moroyoqui on August 19th in Los Mochis
The “Canela Box Nights” series will return August 19th to one of boxing’s true hotbeds, Los Mochis, Sonora, Mexico. “Canela Box Nights” will be held and streamed live for free the third Friday evening every month in Mexico. Los Mochis, Sonora is synonymous with elite boxing,...
Boxing Scene
Dubois: I Want To Fight A Step-Up, Someone Like Chisora Or Whyte
Daniel Dubois left Miami with a secondary belt in tow and a mandatory title shot in his pocket. Still, he believes there is work to be done before reaching a point of full satisfaction in his career. The British heavyweight is one of several top contenders awaiting the outcome of...
Boxing Scene
Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: WBA Formally Orders Mandatory Defense Of Flyweight Title
David Jimenez could not have picked a better time to post his best career win to date. The unbeaten Costa Rican has parlayed his most recent victory into a shot at reigning WBA flyweight titlist Artem Dalakian. The bout was formally ordered on Monday by the WBA, with the two sides given until August 31 to reach terms for the mandatory title fight.
Boxing Scene
Shields Warns Marshall: My KO Journey Starts, I'll Be Knocking Out Girls From Here On Out
Claressa Shields is widely tabbed as the 'boxer' in her upcoming clash with Savannah Marshall, who knocked out 10 of her 12 opponents. Shields and Marshall will battle for the WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA middleweight titles on September 10 at the O2 Arena in London. On the other hand, Shields...
Boxing Scene
Leo Santa Cruz-Leigh Wood: WBA Schedules August 12 Purse Bid Hearing
A next step has finally come of the title consolidation fight between Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood. The long-ago ordered title fight is once again the subject of a purse bid hearing. The WBA has assigned a date of August 12 via Zoom conference call, alerting all registered promoters via official document, a copy of which was obtained by BoxingScene.com.
Boxing Scene
Daniel Dubois Sues Don King; Alleges Purse Still Hasn't Been Paid From Bryan Fight
Only in America, or so Daniel Dubois has found out the hard way. An attorney filed a lawsuit on Dubois’ behalf against Don King Productions on Monday night in Broward County, Florida, where King’s promotional company is based. The British heavyweight alleges in court documents that King still owes him most of his seven-figure purse for his fourth-round stoppage of Trevor Bryan on June 11 in Miami.
Boxing Scene
Prograis Determined To Stay At 140 Because of Potential Influx Of Big Names
Regis Prograis may soon find his division populated with some mouth-watering names. For that reason, the New Orleans-born, Houston-based southpaw sees no reason to flee from his career-long perch in the 140-pound division. The 33-year-old former titlist has been frustrated at the notion that he is being ignored by his...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Wants Lomachenko Bout: 'We Can Do That Fight Whenever'
Shakur Stevenson’s star keeps shining brighter with every fight, and the unified junior lightweight champion wants to reach new stratospheres with another challenge. The WBC and WBO 130-pound titlist Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) is signed with Top Rank, and he has a slew of options to consider in and around his weight class.
Boxing Scene
Lester Martinez Dominates Rodolfo Gomez Over Ten in Laredo, Texas
Super middleweight Lester Martinez remained unbeaten Saturday night, defeating Rodolfo Gomez by unanimous decision at Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, and 97-93 for Martinez, who improves to 12-0, 10 knockouts. Fighting before a pro-Gomez crowd, Martinez remained calm, landing thudding hooks and crosses that broke...
