Polk County homicide suspect confesses to killing family member, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County police said a 21-year-old Polk County man has been charged with murder after he confessed to killing a family member.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
According to a release, Sheriff Grady Judd was on the scene of a domestic-related homicide in southeast Winter Haven Sunday morning.
Investigators said suspect Kyle Raemisch called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office around 10:15 a.m Sunday to confess.
PCSO said more information about the case will be released Monday.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0