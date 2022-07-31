Polk County homicide suspect confesses to killing family member, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County police said a 21-year-old Polk County man has been charged with murder after he confessed to killing a family member.

According to a release, Sheriff Grady Judd was on the scene of a domestic-related homicide in southeast Winter Haven Sunday morning.

Investigators said suspect Kyle Raemisch called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office around 10:15 a.m Sunday to confess.

PCSO said more information about the case will be released Monday.

