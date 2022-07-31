No injuries reported after house fire in Mount Pleasant Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A family and its pet guinea pigs are safe after making it out of a burning home in Mount Pleasant. Crews responded to the 700 block of Post Oak Drive in response to a house fire in the Old Village, according to a post Monday from Mount Pleasant Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the home.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO