No injuries reported after house fire in Mount Pleasant Sunday

abcnews4.com
Unattended tea kettle leads to fire at Mount Pleasant home
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Mount Pleasant and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the Long Grove subdivision for reports of a house fire, according to a post Monday by MPFD. The fire was reported in the 1500 block of Trumpet Vine Court. Crews arrived to find...
counton2.com
BCSO: One person injured in Goose Creek shooting
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to BCSO, the incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Howe Hall Road and Ruby Ridge Lane. BCSO said that one person was injured in...
live5news.com
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
counton2.com
Crews respond to Mount Pleasant house fire caused by clothes dryer
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several fire departments responded Monday afternoon to a house fire in the Old Village neighborhood of Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Sullivan’s Island Fire Department, and Charleston Fire Department were on scene at a home on Post Oak Drive as of 1:42 p.m.
abcnews4.com
Collision involving Amtrak train, unoccupied vehicle under investigation in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — An early morning collision involving an Amtrak train and an unoccupied vehicle is under investigation in Goose Creek on Wednesday. Amtrak said the incident happened on Liberty Hall Road around 1:25 a.m. An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed the train was traveling from Sanford, Fla. to...
Morning fire destroys Colleton Co. storage building: Officials
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A storage building in Colleton County was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to Marble Lane and found a wood frame building fully involved in a blaze. Multiple hoses were deployed by crews to extinguish the fire, which was also located behind a mobile home. […]
abcnews4.com
Family, pet guinea pigs escape house fire in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A family and its pet guinea pigs are safe after making it out of a burning home in Mount Pleasant. Crews responded to the 700 block of Post Oak Drive in response to a house fire in the Old Village, according to a post Monday from Mount Pleasant Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the home.
South Carolina woman charged after child found ‘profusely sweating’ in car outside TJ Maxx
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A parent was arrested Monday after police said she left a child inside a car while inside TJ Maxx in West Ashley. Charleston Police responded to a parked car in the lot of a TJ Maxx after being informed of a juvenile left in a non-running car unattended, according to a […]
abcnews4.com
Multiple callers report seeing gunman firing from vehicle on Johns Island: Charleston PD
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting on Johns Island late Monday afternoon. Several people in the area of Brownswood Road reported seeing a person shooting out of a vehicle between 5:45 and 5:55 p.m., according to CPD. Officers found shell casings near Brownswood and...
live5news.com
Exit ramp of I-26 West blocked due to rolled over 18-wheeler
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers are experiencing a backup on I26 due to a crash. Exit 209 of I26 is blocked with a rolled over 18-wheeler, the North Charleston Fire Department tweeted. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate exits.
live5news.com
Man arrested in relation to death of vulnerable adult in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police have arrested a man after they found a dead body in a home. Randy Moore has been arrested and charged with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. Police responded to a home on Lily Place in Summerville in reference to a CPR...
iheart.com
Charleston Police investigate reports of shots fired on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department responded Monday to a report of someone firing a gun out of a vehicle. At approximately 5:45 p.m., police began receiving multiple calls reporting a person shooting a gun out of a vehicle in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, Summertrees Road and Genesis Road on Johns Island, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
Some sound alarm after Goose Creek fire captains terminated
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina, Roger Odachowski, is expressing concerns after some Goose Creek firefighters were recently terminated at a time when the city’s fire department is facing nearly 20 vacancies. Odachowski said all of the city’s fire captains were recently demoted to lieutenant; however, their […]
counton2.com
CPD investigating person shooting out of car on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after multiple people reported seeing someone firing a weapon from a car around 5:45 p.m. Monday. CPD said that witnesses saw the incident in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, Summertrees Boulevard, and Genesis Street. Shell...
Deadly motorcycle crash in South Carolina not discovered until 4 days later
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along U.S. 52. SCHP said that at about 12:30 a.m. on July 28 a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when the crash happened. The crash was discovered on July 31. […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner: Saint Stephen man killed in crash on Highway 52 Sunday
BONNEAU, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash on Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. Andrew Johnson, 33, of Saint Stephen was located deceased from the collision. The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, in Bonneau. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office...
live5news.com
N. Charleston Mayor Pro Tem says CCSO profiled, wrongfully detained him at a traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Heyward says he was wrongfully detained at a traffic stop by a Charleston County deputy. He says the situation escalated unnecessarily and he was racially profiled. On Sunday July 24th, Deputy Leonard Vella pulled Heyward over for failing to...
Raleigh News & Observer
4-year-old and his grandmother killed in multi-car crash, South Carolina coroner says
A 4-year-old and his grandmother were killed in a South Carolina crash that sent multiple people to a hospital, officials said. North Charleston police said a Ford was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it hit another car, sending both vehicles through a red light. The drivers then ran into other cars that had the green light on Friday, July 29, according to officials.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
Apartment fire caused by candle displaces 4 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say an unattended candle caused an apartment fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD), firefighters responded to a 911 call regarding an apartment fire on Cumberland Way just before 10:00 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the […]
