Watch/Archives: Cyborg Calls Dana White A Liar Backstage (2019)

411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
MMA fighter Blake Perry continues despite badly broken nose
A mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter stunned spectators as he tried to carry on with his fight despite suffering a badly broken nose.Blake Perry took a knee to his face from Marcel McCain at the A1 Combat4 event in Stockton, California, on Sunday, 31 July.The referee decided to halt the contest in light of Perry’s injury.“Unfortunately the doctor would not let me go out for the second round of my fight... All respect to my opponent Marcel on his hard fought victory... I am healing up quick,” Perry said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More TV presenter gets emotional after England win Euro finalEngland celebrate Euro 2022 success with Trafalgar Square partyAdam Peaty says shock 100m breaststroke final defeat gives him hunger to continue
Bloodied Ric Flair wins 'last match' in front of family, WWE legends
Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair performed Sunday in what was billed as his "last match" in the industry. Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee. The match was a part of a Jim Crockett Promotions event. "The...
The Iranian Hulk Brutally Smashed By The Kazakh Titan In One Vicious Round
The Iranian Hulk was dropped and stopped in his boxing debut by the Kazakh Titan in a farcical bout. The Iranian Hulk - real name Sajad Gharibi - finally made his combat sports debut on Sunday as he took on heavyweight rival the Kazakh Titan. But the social media sensational...
The Iranian Hulk makes his boxing debut (Video)
The ‘Iranian Hulk’ made his boxing debut yesterday, Sunday July 31st in Dubai. Sajad Gharibi, 30, known as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ got in the boxing ring with rival social media personality Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, known online as ‘The Kazakh Titan’. Taking to Instagram, Gharibi...
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena releases statement after losing belt to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277
When Julianna Pena defeated Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 in Dec. 2021 to win the women’s Bantamweight belt, she declared it the end of the “Nunes Era” and the beginning of the “Pena Era.” Unfortunately, that didn’t last too long. Seven months later, and Nunes returned with a vengeance, battering Pena across five rounds to regain her “champ-champ” status (watch highlights here).
PWMania
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar’s Tractor Spot at WWE SummerSlam
The main event of Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event featured a remarkable last man standing contest between Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Most notably, Lesnar arrived in the ring on a tractor. When he lifted the ring in the closing moments of the match, Reigns rolled down onto the floor. Reigns eventually won to keep the title after repeatedly hitting Lesnar with the belt and then piling objects on top of Lesnar to win the match.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder back in the gym training
By Brian Webber: Badou Jack posted of what appears to be a trimmed-down former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on social media on Tuesday. The 6’7″ Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) looks nothing like the overbulked 230+ lb fighter he was in his last two fights against Tyson Fury. In those fights, Wilder surprisingly gassed out early, letting the 6’9″ Fury take advantage of his poor stamina by clubbing him into submission.
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Thanks Fans In Viral Video After Epic WWE SummerSlam
The sight of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor at WWE SummerSlam will live on in the minds of wrestling fans for years – possibly decades – to come. But there was a post-match moment that viewers watching on Peacock and WWE Network did not get a glimpse of, but over 48,000 fans at Nissan Stadium paid witness to. As seen below, Lesnar crawled back into the elevated ring, and upon walking to the turnbuckle, he put on his cowboy hat and did a hat tip to thank the lively Nashville crowd.
PWMania
Spoiler: Major Names Expected to Return to WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, it is anticipated that Triple H will bring back wrestlers who have either left the company or were released. Expect to see one significant star return very soon. According to information provided to WrestlingNews.co, a deal has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Suspended from WWE in Latest Storyline Update
Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, WWE has announced a storyline suspension for Ronda Rousey. She was penalized “an undisclosed amount” of money, according to WWE, for her behavior on Saturday night. After losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Rousey appeared to turn heel.
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
Tyson Fury in talks over stunning boxing comeback as Gypsy King offers old foe Derek Chisora a December trilogy fight
TYSON FURY and Derek Chisora are reportedly in talks over a stunning trilogy bout in December. It has been claimed that the Gypsy King could step back inside the ring despite announcing his retirement following his April win over Dillian Whyte. Fury, 33, first fought the British banger in 2011...
MMAmania.com
Fraud! Sneaky Jake Paul leaks Hasim Rahman Jr. weigh-in video — ‘Fake fighter’
Undefeated cruiserweight Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. this Sat. night (Aug. 6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, part of a Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card that also featured Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal at featherweight. The entire event has since been canceled. Paul...
TMZ.com
MMA's Blake Perry Suffers Disfigured Face In Fight, Severely Mangles Nose
WARNING -- if ya haven't finished your morning Cheerios yet, you might want to do so before clicking here!!!. MMA fighter Blake Perry horrifyingly broke his nose during a match on Sunday -- after taking a brutal knee to the face. The gruesome injury happened in the first round of...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO mangles De La Hoya’s Davis-Garcia demands
Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe roasted Oscar De La Hoya for his demands over a Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia clash. Garcia stated to his promoter that De La Hoya had to make the fight next, despite Ellerbe explaining that Davis is the A-side. De La Hoya has to bow...
CBS Sports
UFC 278 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 : Fight card, odds, date, rumors, location, complete guide
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in the 170-pound division when he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event takes place Aug. 20 from Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Big Name Backstage At WWE Raw
Now that SummerSlam has come and gone it’s expected that tonight’s episode of Raw will focus on the fallout from WWE’s biggest party of the summer. At SummerSlam on Saturday night fans saw Edge return to help Rey and Dominik Mysterio get some revenge against The Judgement Day, and PWInsider is reporting that Edge is backstage at Raw. It’s expected that he will be following up on his storyline with The Judgement Day.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Deeply Hurt After Being Left Off WrestleMania
WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year so it makes sense that everyone on the roster hopes to land a spot on the show. In recent years WrestleMania has been a two night event, but there are still a number of stars who don’t end up getting featured on the show.
