Abilene, TX

Soldering causes home insulation to smolder at northeast Abilene home

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

The third house fire in three days in Abilene was reported Saturday evening.

At 7:20 p.m., Abilene Fire Department firefighters responded to residential fire call in the 1200 block of Newcastle Drive in northeast Abilene, near the Abilene Christian University campus.

Smoke was seen coming from the eaves but flames were not reported. Firefighters on the second floor found smoldering insulation, causing the smoke.

A worker soldering pipe at the home accidentally caused the fire, APD reported.

Damage estimate was $3,000.

House fires also were reported Thursday and Friday, the latter in far south Abilene and blamed on a lightning strike.

