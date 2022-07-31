Shelby County Schools named Alabama Science of Reading Spotlight district

280living.com
WAFF
Madison County schools perform check-ins for proof of residency
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The growth in Madison County has forced Madison County Schools to crack down on students attending their schools without living in the properly zoned area. In March, the Madison County School System updated its registration policy requiring proof of residency for all students each year. Proof...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools shares updated meal prices, policies
Shelby County Schools has announced the prices and policies regarding free and reduced-price meals that are served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The meal prices increased this year for the first time in six years by 25 cents for full-pay students and adults...
TODD STARNES: Atheists Target Alabama First Grade Teacher
An Alabama first grade teacher is facing the wrath of atheists after she used stories about Jesus during a lesson on the Easter holiday. The unnamed teacher at Moulton Elementary School in Lawrence County, was accused of giving children religious-themed coloring books that depicted Jesus along with a Bible verse telling the kids that “Jesus is alive.”
alreporter.com
Shelby County teacher proselytized students, says Freedom From Religion Foundation
A Shelby County teacher has been warned against promoting Christianity at Calera High School after school officials were alerted by the Freedom From Religion Foundation about his activities. FFRF, a watchdog organization that seeks to prevent any promotion of religion within the government, says a concerned parent notified them that...
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
WLWT 5
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
280living.com
Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent
Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
Village Living
MBS welcomes 47 new teachers for 2022-23 school year
Mountain Brook Schools held its annual New Teacher Orientation July 18-22 welcoming 47 new teachers to the district. Throughout the week, the MBS administrators worked with new teachers to explain the district’s purpose statement and what it means to provide an effective, challenging, and engaging education for every one of our students.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey noncommittal on GOP proposal for closed primary
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not take a position when asked today about the state Republican Party’s plans to vote on a resolution supporting a closed primary system in Alabama. Ivey was asked about the issue after taking part in a groundbreaking for the expansion of the James Hardie...
wbrc.com
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist text message
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WARNING: A text message included in the story below contains racist language. Some neighbors in Vincent want the town to fire its assistant police chief, accusing him of sending a racist text message to other officers on the police force. A large group of angry residents...
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
theredstonerocket.com
Rise in virus cases requires return to masks
Garrison Commander Col. Glenn Mellor was to the point regarding COVID and the mandatory mask policy at Redstone Arsenal. “COVID is alive and well,” he said at Thursday’s Facebook Live Town Hall meeting. It was the colonel’s final time leading the meeting; he is relinquishing command tomorrow.
She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall, now, she’s suing UAB
In a federal lawsuit, a former UAB student claims she was raped by a star football player in Blazer Hall. University police, she said, did not investigate the incident but told her "it happens" and walked her back to her dorm. The university denies any wrongdoing in the case.
Elderly concerned as First Community Insurance ending coverage
Some older people are in shock after getting a letter that their supplemental medical coverage is coming to a halt.
Birmingham Police Department hosts backpack giveaway for Birmingham community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School is just around the corner and the Birmingham Police Department is helping to prepare students for the new school year. The faces of children from all over Birmingham lit up after receiving brand new backpacks full of school supplies. The BPD’s community outreach and public education division hosted their backpack […]
WSFA
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a five-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter. 57-year-old Pamella Shelton of Wetumpka has been found guilty of killing her 2-year-old step-granddaughter, Rosalie Rawls. An Elmore County jury convicted Shelton on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
280living.com
It’s a no-go: 87% of Chelsea residents vote against property tax
A record number of voters from the city of Chelsea (32%) turned out for the city’s special election on July 12. The results were overwhelmingly against a referendum to add 12.5 mills of property tax to form a city school system. With a total of 3,685 people casting their...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
