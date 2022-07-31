Celtics statement mourning Bill Russell: His ‘DNA is woven through every element of Celtics organization’'

www.masslive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heartwarming Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant moment from 2006 goes viral amid Celtics legend’s passing
After 88 long and well-lived years, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has passed away. The NBA legend was one of the most respected elder statesmen in league history. His passion and charm endeared him to many people in the industry, who all have good things to say about him. The world truly lost a great human today.
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
NBA・
‘The greatest champion in your sport’: Celtics honor Bill Russell after his death
There will never be another Bill Russell. The Boston Celtics acknowledged that reality in an emotional remembrance of the 11-time NBA champion and revered civil right activist, calling the late Russell the “greatest champion” in basketball while inviting mourners to “celebrate his enormous legacy.” Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of […] The post ‘The greatest champion in your sport’: Celtics honor Bill Russell after his death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers Past and Present React to Passing of NBA Icon Bill Russell
The Lakers family pays their respects to the passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball
On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBC Sports
Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments
It's hard to find an athlete from any major North American sports league who accomplished more than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, who died peacefully Sunday at 88 years old, was a champion on and off the basketball court. He was a civil rights icon his whole life, always...
‘Lakers and Celtics fans can agree’: Jeanie Buss’ heartfelt tribute for Bill Russell after passing
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics have one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports. There are very few things that can unite the loyal supporters of these storied franchises. One of them is the passing of the late, great Bill Russell. Lakers team owner Jeanie...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boston Red Sox: Jarren Duran Continues His Quest to Push Himself Out of Town
Jarren Duran isn't endearing himself to Boston Red Sox fans lately. The post Boston Red Sox: Jarren Duran Continues His Quest to Push Himself Out of Town appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
In Memoriam: Boston Celtics, civil rights icon Bill Russell (1934-2022)
In celebration of his unparalleled excellence on the court with 11 NBA titles, 13 All-Star appearances, and 5 MVP awards among countless other accolades, as well his historic support of the US Civil Rights movement and struggle for social justice up to his passing this past Sunday, the league paid tribute to the monumental life of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell with a video.
Dan Shaughnessy, Terrence Moore discuss Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's impact
If Boston Globe sports journalist Dan Shaughnessy is known for anything, it is his ability to be critical of Boston sports figures regardless of the context. But when news broke of the passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, the notoriously disputatious Shaughnessy had nothing but praise for the 11-time Celtics champion and pivotal figure in the US Civil Rights movement of the 1960s up to this very day in an appearance on CNN to discuss the legacy of Russell on the league and wider world.
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell
The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celtics sign former 5-star prospect and Haverhill native to their training camp roster
The Boston Celtics are tinkering around the edges, signing forward and Haverhill native Noah Vonleh to their training camp roster, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
How Jimmy Rollins helped Black players get acclimated to pro baseball
Longtime Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins shared on Audacy’s “Unwritten: Behind Baseball’s Secret Rules” podcast how he would hold a dinner during Spring Training to help young black players get acclimated to professional baseball.
CBS Sports
Bill Russell did the impossible when he led the Celtics to two championships as their player-coach
Kobe Bryant didn't expect to exchange pleasantries with his opponents on Jan. 17, 2006. With the Miami Heat in town, he surely assumed another frosty reception from former teammate-turned-rival Shaquille O'Neal. But when pre-game stretches began, Bryant received a surprise visit from the Big Diesel. He congratulated him on the impending birth of his second daughter and the two shared the sort of pleasant interaction that many assumed after years of public feuding was simply no longer possible. And then, after the game, O'Neal spoke to reporters and it suddenly made sense.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0