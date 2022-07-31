Celtics statement mourning Bill Russell: His ‘DNA is woven through every element of Celtics organization’'

If Boston Globe sports journalist Dan Shaughnessy is known for anything, it is his ability to be critical of Boston sports figures regardless of the context. But when news broke of the passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, the notoriously disputatious Shaughnessy had nothing but praise for the 11-time Celtics champion and pivotal figure in the US Civil Rights movement of the 1960s up to this very day in an appearance on CNN to discuss the legacy of Russell on the league and wider world.

