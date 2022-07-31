Man accused of swinging hatchet in road-rage incident

NEW HAVEN — A 34-year-old New Haven man was found shot near Edgewood and Ellsworth avenues early Sunday, according to police. Officers were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. due to an alert from their gunshot detection system. There, they discovered the wounded man. Paramedics took the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, and his injuries were not life threatening, Officer Scott Shumway said in an email Monday.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO