Man accused of swinging hatchet in road-rage incident

Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
Register Citizen
Milford police: Man hit person with car after basketball game fight
MILFORD — A Middletown man was charged Monday with hitting a man with his car after a basketball game, according to police. Brian Kessler, 33, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident on June 28, the Milford Police Department said in a news release.
NewsTimes
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
Police: Armed felon charged after attempted home invasion in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have made an arrest in an attempted home invasion in Waterbury on Sunday. Police said they received information that a suspect with a firearm was allegedly trying to enter a home on Valentino Drive, while a family was inside the home. A patrol officer arrived on the scene to investigate […]
Trooper's Police Powers Suspended After Vernon PD Arrest
A Connecticut state trooper has been suspended and placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic violence arrest. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, was arrested at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, for domestic violence. Upon arrival, Vernon Police located a victim with a head injury....
wshu.org
Commissioners vote to fire former New Haven police officer following arrest
The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to fire a former police officer who was arrested last year. According to the New Haven Independent, Christopher Troche was arrested for allegedly pressuring a 19-year-old undocumented immigrant to send him nude photographs and to have sex in exchange for money in January 2021.
Register Citizen
Shooting sends New Haven man to hospital, police say
NEW HAVEN — A 34-year-old New Haven man was found shot near Edgewood and Ellsworth avenues early Sunday, according to police. Officers were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. due to an alert from their gunshot detection system. There, they discovered the wounded man. Paramedics took the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, and his injuries were not life threatening, Officer Scott Shumway said in an email Monday.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bloomfield man charged in grandfather's death
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.
Register Citizen
Police: Men arrested for refusing to leave wake for Westport woman killed in wrong-way crash
NORWALK — Two men were arrested at a wake Friday for a Westport woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last weekend, police said. Police were called to Raymond Funeral Home on East Wall Street Friday during a wake for 41-year-old Monica Wilson. Management reported there were two “highly intoxicated” and “belligerent” men at the wake, Norwalk Police Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Hartford Shooting
One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Monday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Brook Street and Winter Street shortly before 11 p.m. after getting two ShotSpotter notifications. When police arrived, they said two shooting victims were found on Winter Street....
Man arrested for assaulting, attempting to kidnap woman: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a man who was stalking a woman, assaulted her and another man, and shot an illegal firearm on Friday. Officers in Meriden said they initially responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Chamberlain Highway on Friday evening around 6 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, […]
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
WTNH.com
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven. Officers responded to a single-car crash on Orchard Street, between Munson and Henry streets, around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. They found the driver, Elias Hnini, unresponsive. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
whdh.com
Conn. State police sergeant suspended for rear-end crash
BROOKFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility. The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24...
iheart.com
Local Man To Be Arraigned For Holyoke Murder
A Holyoke man is under arrest for murder. Pablo Rivera-Ortiz is accused of fatally shooting a woman from New Haven, Connecticut, Desiree Rivera Lopez, on July 23rd. Police had responded to a possible domestic altercation on North Summer Street when they found the victim. Police aren’t saying very much about...
Eyewitness News
CRIME TRACKER: Waterbury gets $1 million in public safety funding
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The city of Waterbury recently received $1 million from the state, and it’s all going towards public safety. Waterbury Police are looking to increase the number of camera feeds they have in their real-time crime center. “The addition of these extra cameras in areas that...
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
Police: Driver clocked going 161 mph on I-93 in NH
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A man was arrested after a state trooper clocked him going more than twice the speed limit on I-93 in New Hampshire, police said. Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn., was behind the wheel of an orange sports car that sped past a New Hampshire state trooper at 161 mph, according to State Police.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!
