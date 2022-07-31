ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Human To Be Buried on the Moon

Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
The Independent

The solar system could collapse because of a passing star, scientists predict

Scientists have warned that if a passing star moves Neptune’s orbit by just 0.1 per cent, the resulting chaos could cause the other planets in our solar system to collide.The research, presented in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggests that a “stellar flyby” - a relatively common occurance in the universe - could be enough to sent the other planets crashing into each other.It is possible that if Mercury and Jupiter’s perihelion - the point at which the planets reach closest to the Sun - fall in sync, two possibilities could occur. Mercury could be pulled out...
ASTRONOMY
AOL Corp

NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Telescope test captures 'deepest images of the universe ever taken'

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is peering into the depths of the universe with its one-of-a-kind instruments, and NASA has unveiled a new image captured by the telescope. The image was captured during testing to see how long the telescope can maintain a steady lock on a distant target such as a galaxy or star.
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Earth's Crust Is 'Dripping' Under The Andes, Scientists Say

Beneath the Andes mountains in South America, Earth's crust is dripping into the planet's interior. Moreover, this has been occurring for millions of years – a long geological process that has produced telltale wrinkling and other features on the surface that scientists have discerned through modeling and experimentation. This...
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

How to See Huge Passing Comet at Its Closest Point to Earth

The comet C/2017 K2 is due to reach its closest point to Earth on Thursday, and it will be possible to see it either online or in-person—provided you have a telescope and dark skies. The comet has attracted scientists' attention for years since it was first discovered in 2017....
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Brilliant fireball explodes high in Texas sky before dawn (video)

No word yet on whether there were meteorites after a small space body broke up harmlessly Sunday (July 24), high in Earth's atmosphere. Nearly 600 people saw a bright fireball break up over Texas on Sunday night (July 24), and some have even heard its sonic boom indicating pieces of the rock may have reached Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Pluto: Everything you need to know about the dwarf planet

Pluto is the largest known dwarf planet in the solar system and used to be considered the ninth and most distant planet from the sun. The strange world is located in the Kuiper Belt, a zone beyond the orbit of Neptune brimming with hundreds of thousands of rocky, icy bodies each larger than 62 miles (100 kilometers) across as well as 1 trillion or more comets.
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

Two Giant Asteroids Up to 1,000ft Wide Set for Close Encounter With Earth

Two large asteroids—one of which could measure more than 1,000 feet across—are set to have a close encounter with Earth next week. The first of the two space rocks to make a close approach is known as 2016 CZ31. According to figures from NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) database, this object will come no closer than around 1.7 million miles to our planet at 11:02 p.m. UTC, or 7:02 p.m. ET, on Friday, July 29.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

China reveals stunning images of the entirety of Mars

China has revealed stunning images taken of the surface of Mars, using an unscrewed spacecraft.The Tianwen-1 probe has successfully taken imagery data covering the whole of the planet, including its south pole, state media reported.The south pole is of particular interest to scientists because the icy region could ply a key role in discovering whether the planet could be home to alien life.Now China has taken images of that region – and the rest of the planet – in rich detail, using the spacecraft.It has circled the planet more than 1,300 times since it arrived at Mars early last year.China‘s...
ASTRONOMY

