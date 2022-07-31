Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dodge; Ozaukee; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, Dodge, Ozaukee and Washington. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Expect rises in small streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 108 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Bend, Kewaskum, Newburg, Addison, Nabob, Kohlsville, Allenton, Saint Lawrence, Nenno, Boltonville and Fillmore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

