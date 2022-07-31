Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gratiot, Isabella, Montcalm by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gratiot; Isabella; Montcalm The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Gratiot County in central Michigan Southeastern Isabella County in central Michigan Montcalm County in central Michigan * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Edmore, or 11 miles northeast of Stanton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant... Alma... Greenville Ithaca... Stanton... St. Louis Shepherd... Breckenridge... Edmore Carson City... Wheeler... Crystal Sidney... Sumner... Sheridan McBride... Westville... Gowen Elm Hall... Cedar Lake HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Dodge, Ozaukee, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dodge; Ozaukee; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, Dodge, Ozaukee and Washington. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Expect rises in small streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 108 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Bend, Kewaskum, Newburg, Addison, Nabob, Kohlsville, Allenton, Saint Lawrence, Nenno, Boltonville and Fillmore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington Strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northern Washington, central Dodge and southern Sheboygan Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cedar Grove to near Theresa to near Juneau. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include West Bend, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Port Washington, Mayville, Slinger, Saukville, Kewaskum, Horicon, Juneau, Oostburg, Lomira, Belgium, Fredonia, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Theresa, Newburg and Hustisford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
