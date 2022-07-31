Avo good one on National Avocado Day!

fox42kptm.com
National Coloring Book Day recognizes a hobby that is perfect for all ages
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Coloring Book Day recognizes a hobby that is perfect for all ages, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day takes place on August 2. Coloring can bring joy to people of any age. It has always been popular with kids, but as of recent times, adults...
Back to school deals the week of August 1
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — School is right around the corner, so KPTM put together a list of some of the best back to school deals for the week of August 1. Dollar General features a lot of school supplies in their weekly deals:. Rulers $0.25. Composition notebooks $0.50. Filler...
Douglas County COVID-19 vaccine clinics through August 13
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is hosting some COVID-19 vaccine clinics through August 13, according to a tweet from DCHD. Children ages six months through to 18 must have a parent or guardian present, and kids ages six months to five years old must have an appointment.
MUD asking customers to voluntarily move to odd/even schedule to conserve water
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) is asking customers to voluntarily move to an odd/even schedule for water lawns to help conserve water during major heat. There is plenty of water, but there is a major demand when it is a popular time to water the lawn,...
Garbage and recycling pickup may be delayed due to extreme heat
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Garbage and recycling pickup may be delayed due to extreme heat which has caused staffing issues, according to a press release from the City of Omaha. Residents should follow their normal trash and recycling schedule. If it does not get collected, leave it, and it...
Dungeons and Dragons and Pajama storytime among the fun things to do the week of Aug 1
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Pajama storytime, Dungeons and Dragons, Jazz on the Green, movie night, and back to school are among the free, fun things to do the first week of August. Omaha Public Libraries (OPL) is hosting an online pajama storytime live on Tuesday, August 2 at 6:30...
Friday Night Flicks bringing families together before summer ends
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Friday Night Flicks is set for every Friday in August in the downtown green event lawn in Gene Leahy Mall, according to a press release from MECA. Attendees can reserve their spots starting at 3:00 p.m. with lawn chairs and blankets. No stakes will be allowed.
OPD host Kindergarten traffic safety training
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department held is 69th annual Kindergarten Traffic Safety Training, Monday at noon. This is to help guide the little ones as they are preparing to head back to school in the coming days and weeks. Not only did children learn on how to...
Prayer walk held in North Omaha for the most recent gun violence victim
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — "If you see something say something, we want to end gun violence in our city," said Hope and Glory Church, Pastor Bruce Williams. As the community gathered around 22nd and Lake today to pray for one of the latest homicide victim 31-year-old, Davonta Williams. Who died from a gun shot wound Sunday morning as he was leaving a party near 22nd and Lake.
CBPD: Man pinned after a tree falls on two passing vehicles Tuesday morning
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A man was pinned after a tree fell on two passing vehicles Tuesday morning in Council Bluffs, according to a press release from Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). A large tree split near the base and a portion of it fell on two passing...
OPD investigating felony assault that took place Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is investigating a felony assault after a shooting Monday morning. Several shots were fired at the residence of 3909 N 60th St. just a little after 5:00 a.m. Lavon Thompson, 18, was hit by the gunfire and was taken to Nebraska...
Early voting ballot applications for General Election sent out on Wednesday
Douglas County (KPTM) — Early voting ballot applications for the Gubernatorial General Election have been sent out on Wednesday, according to Douglas County Election County. The recipients of the applications are those registered voters who signed up to be on the Douglas County Early Voting Request List. The postcard-size...
OPD needs help from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for information from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two others. Police are aware that a large group was at 2225 Lake St. when the incident occurred. The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. on...
