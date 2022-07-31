Avo good one on National Avocado Day!

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — "If you see something say something, we want to end gun violence in our city," said Hope and Glory Church, Pastor Bruce Williams. As the community gathered around 22nd and Lake today to pray for one of the latest homicide victim 31-year-old, Davonta Williams. Who died from a gun shot wound Sunday morning as he was leaving a party near 22nd and Lake.

OMAHA, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO