North Charleston, SC

Apartment fire caused by candle displaces 4 in North Charleston

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say an unattended candle caused an apartment fire in North Charleston Saturday night.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD), firefighters responded to a 911 call regarding an apartment fire on Cumberland Way just before 10:00 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the second story.

One person was found unconscious on the stairs and was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) for treatment.

A report from NCFD says the patient went back into the building in an attempt to fight the fire and was overcome with smoke.

Four people are displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by Red Cross.

NCFD says an attended candle caused the fire.

