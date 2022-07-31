ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JLo's First Husband Reveals Whether He Thinks Her Marriage To Ben Affleck Will Last

By Lauren Vanderveen
 3 days ago
On July 19, at the Little White Chapel in Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married nearly 20 years after their first engagement ended. And as far as B the account from Bennifer's minister goes , it was a very emotional service – so much so that he’s convinced out of more than 10,000 ceremonies he’s conducted, theirs will be one that endures forever. But what about someone who knows the stars on a more personal level – like JLo’s first husband, Ojani Noa? Well, he has some thoughts of his own regarding the nuptials.

The Hustlers actress and Ojani Noa wed back in 1997 following a whirlwind romance. They divorced not even a full year later, at which point JLo went on to marry her backup dancer, Cris Judd, in 2001 and then Marc Anthony in 2004. Now, obviously, in 2022, she’s Mrs. Ben Affleck officially. Speaking to the Daily Mail , though, Noa basically called his ex-wife a serial bride, saying it won’t bode well for her latest marriage:

I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last. Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together for ever.’

The 48-year-old former waiter, who Jennifer Lopez met before she blasted into mega-fame with her role in Selena , claimed that their own marriage dissolved largely because of that same fame. (Apparently, he views her growing entourage and management back then as having had a major role in creating discord at that time.) Truth be told, as much was said about the reason behind Ben and Jen’s eventual breakup, too. Lopez herself shared earlier this year that in the early aughts, the public scrutiny around her and Affleck's relationship was “brutal.” Meanwhile, the newlyweds were also candid about the trials of fame in her Halftime documentary (streaming now for Netflix subscription -holders).

However, prior to the wedding, the singer got candid about her personal position. Apparently, JLo has a much better work and family life balance than she ever did in the past. Ben Affleck, likewise, remarked when talking about his reignited romance with Lopez that he was in a stage in his life where he could be a “good husband.” In other words, their growth as individuals in the intervening years has seemingly set them up for success as a couple in the long run.

Nevertheless, the first husband maintained to the outlet that calling out Jennifer Lopez’s mom about her strict parenting style during their short-lived marriage was really the beginning of the end for them. And Ojani Noa has some words of advice about it for the former Batman actor, whose Caped Crusader is slated to re-emerge in Aquaman 2 . He stated,

If Ben has Lupe onside then maybe he’s got a chance.

Ben Affleck might indeed just have Guadalupe Lopez’s approval. Because an insider purported that Affleck had been overheard saying pretty sweet things to what is now his second wife on their post-wedding family vacation, including how “unbelievably happy” he is that they’re wed. Not to mention, the mom of the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer was reportedly overheard saying some sweet things as well on the trip. Something about always knowing that “Ben was the love of Jen’s life.”

So, all in all, Ben and Jen 2.0 might have a bigger chance for matrimonial success than most. No matter what their exes think or not… We’ll see in the coming years but, for the remainder of this year, check out our 2022 movie schedule list for info on productions featuring the newlywed stars.

Comments / 28

Vikki Schaffer
3d ago

None of her marriages last, none of his relationships last, not rocket science here 🤷‍♀️

Reply(1)
21
Esther
2d ago

I doubt that anyone is losing sleep over Jennifers' marriage to Ben Affleck. She probably had a 'Santeria' love curse placed on him, to lure him to marry her.

Reply
5
Elvenia Wright
2d ago

Okay, Now let's just leave these 2 alone. Cuz this is there life, and he or she will figure it out.Congratulations to them both. I'm loving it personally 😊😊☺️💐☺️💐☺️☺️☺️☺️😊☀️

Reply
3
