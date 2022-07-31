ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September

By Carolyn Crist
WebMD
 3 days ago
www.webmd.com

Mary Dixon
3d ago

my God please give me a break and all these booster shots I don't want the vaccine much less a booster. I trust nobody in the government anymore and I really don't even trust the doctors anymore.

49
James Carroll
2d ago

it's the same with flu shots. it's made for the dominant strain from previous year but the virus has already mutated so your getting a Vax for something that probably isn't even around any more. but as long as the thought of the shot and a mask make you feel better more power to you but remember.... my body my choice,right.

15
Kelly Combs
2d ago

No, thank. I've had Covid-19. and my immunity is just great. I couldn't be better! I don't need it. Go stick Biden again! He keeps getting sick with it, and ALL the varients!

14
