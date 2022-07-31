MLB Trade Rumors: Juan Soto Sweepstakes Down To Three Teams

The San Diego Padres have been in pursuit of Juan Soto for weeks now. But he isn’t the only star that the Padres are pursuing on the Nationals. The San Diego Padres have been one of the three reported finalists for Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, along with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nationals are looking to trade the All-Star outfielder after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension a few weeks ago.

