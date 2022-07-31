MLB Trade Rumors: Juan Soto Sweepstakes Down To Three Teams

nesn.com
Ozzie Guillen flirts with Padres after Juan Soto trade
The San Diego Padres have traded for Juan Soto and Josh Bell and former White Sox manager and current analyst Ozzie Guillen is a fan. The San Diego Padres made the biggest splash of the MLB Trade Deadline as they have acquired outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell for a slew of prospects.
Breaking: Nationals Have Agreed To Juan Soto Trade
The Juan Soto saga is officially over. Moments ago, the Washington Nationals traded the All-Star slugger to the San Diego Padres. For the past few days, the Padres have been considered the favorites to land Soto. After figuring out the right trade package, they managed to acquire the superstar outfielder.
REPORT: Juan Soto’s insane price tag ahead of MLB trade deadline, revealed
Juan Soto is the most enticing trade prospect available ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but the Washington Nationals’ insanely high price tag for their young superstar has deterred some MLB teams from making a deal. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Nationals are believed to be seeking...
Juan Soto trade rumors: Nationals reportedly whittle down suitors to three as deadline looms
The sweepstakes for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto is reportedly down to three teams. Soto and the Nationals repeatedly failed to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension that would have paid the outfielder handsomely and kept him in D.C. for more than a decade. Since then, Washington has seemingly been shopping the outfielder around.
MLB・
Juan Soto trade rumors: Padres could add another star in deal with Nationals
The San Diego Padres have been in pursuit of Juan Soto for weeks now. But he isn’t the only star that the Padres are pursuing on the Nationals. The San Diego Padres have been one of the three reported finalists for Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, along with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nationals are looking to trade the All-Star outfielder after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension a few weeks ago.
Dodgers News: Vin Scully's Most Memorable Dodgers Moments & Signature Calls
Los Angeles has been honored to have Vin Scully as the voice of Dodgers baseball for 67 years.
'My heart was just pounding': Tyler Freeman excited to join Cleveland Guardians￼
CLEVELAND – Jokes in baseball are as common as scratching and spitting. Guardians infielder Tyler Freeman made his MLB debut Wednesday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks one day after being the subject of a prank. ...
RUMOR: Padres’ eye-opening outlook if they trade the farm for Juan Soto
With just hours left in the MLB Trade Deadline, the San Diego Padres are still seen as one of the frontrunners to pull off a blockbuster for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto. They know it’s going to take a boatload of prospects in order to land Soto, but the organization is optimistic that more top-level […] The post RUMOR: Padres’ eye-opening outlook if they trade the farm for Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies acquire CF Brandon Marsh
The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired 24-year-old outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels on the day of the MLB trade deadline.
