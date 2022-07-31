ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

MLB Trade Rumors: Juan Soto Sweepstakes Down To Three Teams

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nesn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ozzie Guillen flirts with Padres after Juan Soto trade

The San Diego Padres have traded for Juan Soto and Josh Bell and former White Sox manager and current analyst Ozzie Guillen is a fan. The San Diego Padres made the biggest splash of the MLB Trade Deadline as they have acquired outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell for a slew of prospects.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Nationals Have Agreed To Juan Soto Trade

The Juan Soto saga is officially over. Moments ago, the Washington Nationals traded the All-Star slugger to the San Diego Padres. For the past few days, the Padres have been considered the favorites to land Soto. After figuring out the right trade package, they managed to acquire the superstar outfielder.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
FanSided

Juan Soto trade rumors: Padres could add another star in deal with Nationals

The San Diego Padres have been in pursuit of Juan Soto for weeks now. But he isn’t the only star that the Padres are pursuing on the Nationals. The San Diego Padres have been one of the three reported finalists for Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, along with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nationals are looking to trade the All-Star outfielder after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension a few weeks ago.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Padres’ eye-opening outlook if they trade the farm for Juan Soto

With just hours left in the MLB Trade Deadline, the San Diego Padres are still seen as one of the frontrunners to pull off a blockbuster for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto. They know it’s going to take a boatload of prospects in order to land Soto, but the organization is optimistic that more top-level […] The post RUMOR: Padres’ eye-opening outlook if they trade the farm for Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bowden
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
42K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy