Report: SF Giants "discussing a trade" to acquire middle infielder

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision
Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
San Diego Padres’ new World Series odds after blockbuster trade for Juan Soto, Josh Bell
The San Diego Padres are going all in to compete for a World Series title this season. General manager A.J. Preller pulled off the biggest trades in MLB history Tuesday morning by acquiring World Series champion and generational talent Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. This changes the entire perspective...
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Flores is being replaced at second base by Tommy La Stella versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 375 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .248 batting average with a .773 OPS, 15...
BREAKING TRADE: Houston Astros And Boston Red Sox Make A Deal
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have made a trade.
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Farhan Zaidi, Giants caught in no-man's land after MLB Trade Deadline
Farhan Zaidi and the Giants made three trades on the verge of the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday, but held on to Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson. Where do they go from here?
Juan Soto trade: Mike Rizzo’s explanation will only anger Nationals fans
Nationals GM Mike Rizzo tried to placate fans with an explanation of the Juan Soto trade but he probably only pissed them off more. Mike Rizzo has a lot of explaining to do in Washington right now. He just traded away superstar Juan Soto for a package of prospects that...
Padres trade for Brewers All-Star pitcher Josh Hader
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres acquired All-Star relief pitcher Josh Hader through a five-player trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, the teams announced Monday. The Padres sent the Brewers left-handed pitchers Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser, right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet and outfielder Esteury Ruiz in the deal. "The...
Dodgers: Vin Scully’s best calls and moments
The voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. Here are some of his best moments and calls in baseball. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday afternoon.
