Soccer

England win Euro 2022: Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Lionesses on win

BBC
 3 days ago
www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success

England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
UEFA
The Independent

England’s top 5 stars of Euro 2022

The Wembley pitch is now glitter-free but the Lionesses were still sparkling in Trafalgar Square in front of the thousands who gathered on Monday to celebrate with the Euro 2022 champions.It took a full-squad effort to lift the trophy. Sarina Wiegman never altered her starting XI, but it was often players on her deep bench who provided England’s most dramatic moments, no more so than Chloe Kelly’s championship decider, while understated anchors carried the squad all the way to the Lionesses’ first major title.Here, the PA news agency picks out England’s top five stars of the tournament.Beth MeadPlayer of the...
Queen Elizabeth
Ella Toone
Chloe Kelly
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda

For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
FOX Sports

Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal

Football finally came home on Sunday thanks to England's women. A year after England's men's national team lost the final of the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, the Lionesses avoided the same fate by dropping old enemy Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 decider at the same iconic venue.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire most abused players on Twitter - report

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have received the most Twitter abuse of any Premier League players, a new report has found. Ofcom analysis of 2.3 million tweets in the first half of last season found nearly 60,000 abusive posts, affecting seven in 10 top-flight players. Half of that...
The Independent

England’s Euro 2022 squad call for ‘real change’ in letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

England’s triumphant Euro 2022 winning squad have called for “real change” to follow their historic success at Wembley and have demanded for increased investment in women’s football in an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the candidates in the Conservative leadership contest.In a letter signed by all 23 players, captain Leah Williamson and her team asked the next prime minister of the United Kingdom “to make it a priority to invest into girls’ football in schools” after the Lionesses became the first England team in 56 years to win a major tournament.Over 17 million people watched England’s...
Europe
U.K.
Germany
Euro
Sports
BBC

Is England's Euro 2022 success just the start of more silverware?

Watching England dancing, singing and showing off the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands at Trafalgar Square was enough to satisfy supporters for years to come. A first major trophy in their history, a fine 20-match unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman and a record-breaking home Euros on several fronts. Well, it doesn't get much better, does it?
Glamour

The Royals Celebrate the English Women’s Team Win at the 2022 Euro Cup

A little less than a year after a disappointed Prince George watched the English national men’s soccer team lose the Euro Cup to Italy in a nail-biter of a match, the royals are celebrating another team that brought the win home. On Sunday, July 31, the English national women’s soccer team beat Germany 2-1 in the final match at Wembley Stadium, and plenty of members of the House of Windsor chimed in to congratulate the Lionesses.
