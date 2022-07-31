England win Euro 2022: Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Lionesses on win

www.bbc.com
England’s Euro 2022 squad call for ‘real change’ in letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
England’s triumphant Euro 2022 winning squad have called for “real change” to follow their historic success at Wembley and have demanded for increased investment in women’s football in an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the candidates in the Conservative leadership contest.In a letter signed by all 23 players, captain Leah Williamson and her team asked the next prime minister of the United Kingdom “to make it a priority to invest into girls’ football in schools” after the Lionesses became the first England team in 56 years to win a major tournament.Over 17 million people watched England’s...
Is England's Euro 2022 success just the start of more silverware?
Watching England dancing, singing and showing off the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands at Trafalgar Square was enough to satisfy supporters for years to come. A first major trophy in their history, a fine 20-match unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman and a record-breaking home Euros on several fronts. Well, it doesn't get much better, does it?
The Royals Celebrate the English Women’s Team Win at the 2022 Euro Cup
A little less than a year after a disappointed Prince George watched the English national men’s soccer team lose the Euro Cup to Italy in a nail-biter of a match, the royals are celebrating another team that brought the win home. On Sunday, July 31, the English national women’s soccer team beat Germany 2-1 in the final match at Wembley Stadium, and plenty of members of the House of Windsor chimed in to congratulate the Lionesses.
