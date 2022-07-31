England vs Germany: Lionesses win first EURO title in extra-time

soccer.nbcsports.com
RB Leipzig Leading Race Against Newcastle and Juventus For Chelsea Star Timo Werner
The 26-year-old has many suitors this transfer window as he looks to leave Stamford Bridge.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
Manchester United defender Alex Telles close to joining Sevilla
Manchester United's Brazil defender Alex Telles is closing in on a loan move to La Liga side Sevilla. Telles has been squeezed at United after the arrival of new boss Erik ten Hag's first signing, Tyrell Malacia. With the former Feyenoord man vying with Luke Shaw for the left-back slot,...
Timo Werner: Chelsea hold talks with RB Leipzig about forward returning to German club
Chelsea have held talks with RB Leipzig about forward Timo Werner returning to the Bundesliga club on loan. The German international, 26, left Leipzig to join Chelsea in 2020 but has struggled to make his mark, scoring 10 goals in 56 Premier League appearances. Chelsea have bolstered their attack with...
Cesc Fabregas: Midfielder joins Italian Serie B side Como on free transfer
Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined Italian club Como on a two-year deal. The 35-year-old arrives at the Serie B side on a free transfer after his contract with Monaco expired in June. Fabregas joined Monaco from Chelsea in January 2019 when his former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry was...
Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper says players must 'thrive' on Premier League challenge
Nottingham Forest must "thrive off the challenge" of playing in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years and not have "negative emotions" going into it, says manager Steve Cooper. Forest beat Huddersfield in May's Championship play-off final to end their top-flight exile. But like fellow promoted sides...
Commonwealth Games: England beat Uganda 56-35 to advance to netball semi-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Unbeaten defending champions England secured a netball semi-final spot at the Commonwealth Games with...
'Phillips' £10m asking price is too much'
Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price. Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s...
Commonwealth Games: Ferdinand Omanyala embraces rival Akani Simbine 'like a brother'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala credits rival Akani Simbine for inspiring him to beat...
Nice sign former Juventus, Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey
Nice have signed Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday. Details of the deal were not disclosed. Ramsey, 31, recently left Serie A club Juventus after they terminated the former Arsenal player's contract by mutual agreement. He became the youngest-ever captain of...
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted With New Diogo Jota Deal
Liverpool manager Jurgen comments on Diogo Jota's new long-term deal.
Christian Eriksen: 'I could have joined Man United three times while at Tottenham'
Christian Eriksen says his move to Manchester United has been years in the making after revealing he almost joined the club on three separate occasions while he was at Tottenham Hotspur. Eriksen signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford this summer and made his first start for Erik ten Hag's...
MLS・
Injured Juventus midfielder McKennie to miss start of season
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the start of Serie A with a shoulder injury. After the United States international was sidelined for Juventus’ final friendly of its tour of his homeland — a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid — tests in Turin on Monday revealed McKennie has “a capsular lesion of the left shoulder” and will be out for at least three weeks.
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno completes £8m transfer to Fulham from Arsenal
The German international keeper Bernd Leno has completed his move to promoted Fulham from Arsenal after signing a three-year contract. The Cottagers, who have the option of a further 12 months, have agreed a deal reportedly worth up to £8m for the 30-year-old, for whom the Gunners paid around £20m when they signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2018.
An ode to the most meaningless preseason trophies of 2022
The biggest goal for any player in their career, besides, you know, fame and fortune, is winning trophies. Lifting silverware is the easiest way to write your name into the history books, to forever endear yourself to your side’s supporters, to make yourself immortal. But every preseason, that old axiom is put to the test. As teams go through the paces and prepare for their regular seasons, many find, somewhat surprisingly, that they are awarded a gigantic trophy after scoring more goals than the other team in a rather meaningless friendly match. The scenes that ensue are memorably awkward. All the signs and sounds...
Letsile Tebogo breaks U20 100m world record with Usain Bolt-like early celebration
Botswana 19-year-old Letsile Tebogo drew comparisons to a young Usain Bolt for not only breaking a world junior sprint record, but also how he did it — by beginning his celebration some 20 meters before the finish line. Tebogo lowered his U20 world record in the 100m from 9.94...
