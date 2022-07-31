Moline tennis player Pranith Sepuri ranks in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending July 23

The following residential sales were reported in Sterling in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $177,250 and the median property tax bill was $2,841 for the previous year. 4307 LINCOLNWAY$137,000Property Tax (2020): $1,686.02Effective... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 15:42. 15:42. How high did Belvidere...

STERLING, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO