Upper Cook Inlet Commercial Fishing Announcement No. 28

ADF&G Says Upper Cook Inlet Personal Use Salmon Permit Online Harvest Reporting Required
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is reminding all Upper Cook Inlet Personal Use permit holders to submit your harvest report online no later than August 15, 2022, through the ADF&G Online Harvest Reporting webpage. The UCI permit also has a QR code that will take you directly to the Online Harvest Reporting webpage.
Division Of Sport Fish Increases Russian River & Upper Kenai River Sockeye Salmon Limits
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game Division of Sport Fish is increasing the limits of sockeye salmon to six per day and twelve in possession for the Russian River and a section of the mainstem Upper Kenai River. This regulatory change is effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, August 2 through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Five Year Extension For Alaska’s 1332 Waiver And Reinsurance Program
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced the approval of Alaska’s request to extend its State Innovation Waiver under Section 1332 of the Affordable Care Act. Alaska’s 1332 Waiver runs through December 31, 2022 and, according to the DCCED, it has helped lower healthcare premium costs and stabilize the individual health insurance market.
Comment Period Opens For Statewide Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy
The Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development (DCCED) announced the beginning of a 30-day public comment period for the draft 2022-2027 Statewide Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). The DCCED has partnered with the University of Alaska Center for Economic Development to help develop the document in hopes that...
