ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators DB Commit Jordan Castell Talks Decision: UF ‘Has Always Been DBU’

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Report: Dan Mullen 'Expected' To Land New Job With ESPN

Dan Mullen is done coaching for now. But he's still going to be a big part of the upcoming 2022 college football season. According to a report, the former Florida and Mississippi State head coach is expected to accept a position with ESPN. The Worldwide Leader has already made Mullen...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Raymond
247Sports

247Sports Crystal Ball trending towards UF for a Top100 DB

The Florida Gators have had some major buzz in the recruitment of Tampa (Fla.) Wharton Top100 cornerback Dijon Johnson dating back to the month of July. He is a former Ohio State commitment, but the Gators were already working on swaying his decision before he opened his recruitment up this past weekend. With him now back on the market, the Florida Gators should be considered the team to watch closest in his recruitment currently.
GAINESVILLE, FL
DawgsDaily

Dan Lanning Talks Familiarity With Kirby Smart and Georgia

As we are just a month away from the start of the 2021 college football season for the University of Georgia, there's plenty of anticipation and familiar faces on the horizon for the Bulldogs. Particularly in their week one opener against the Oregon Ducks.  Across the sideline from head coach ...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy