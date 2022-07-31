Gators DB Commit Jordan Castell Talks Decision: UF ‘Has Always Been DBU’

The Florida Gators have had some major buzz in the recruitment of Tampa (Fla.) Wharton Top100 cornerback Dijon Johnson dating back to the month of July. He is a former Ohio State commitment, but the Gators were already working on swaying his decision before he opened his recruitment up this past weekend. With him now back on the market, the Florida Gators should be considered the team to watch closest in his recruitment currently.

