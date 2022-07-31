Naugatuck man killed in Shelton motorcycle crash, police say

GUILFORD — A man was seriously injured when the car he was driving went off the road and slammed into a barn, police said. According to Police Chief Butch Hyatt, the crash happened Tuesday in the 5000-block of Durham Road. The driver was heading north when the vehicle crossed over the lane for southbound traffic and struck the building, which is close to the road, Hyatt said.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO