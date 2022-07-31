Naugatuck man killed in Shelton motorcycle crash, police say

www.registercitizen.com
Register Citizen
Police ID motorcyclist, 26, killed in fatal hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 26-year-old local motorcyclist Tuesday night, police said. Fairfield police on Wednesday identified the driver as 39-year-old Jairo Guadalupe Lopez-Bonilla. He was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility causing death. Police said Lopez-Bonilla was held on $250,000 bond.
Suspect Nabbed For Fleeing Scene Of Fatal Crash In Fairfield, Police Say
A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly crash that left a 26-year-old city man dead. The crash took place in the Town of Fairfield around 7:18 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kings Highway East. Police received several 911 calls to report a...
Register Citizen
Police: Man seriously hurt when car slams into Guilford barn
GUILFORD — A man was seriously injured when the car he was driving went off the road and slammed into a barn, police said. According to Police Chief Butch Hyatt, the crash happened Tuesday in the 5000-block of Durham Road. The driver was heading north when the vehicle crossed over the lane for southbound traffic and struck the building, which is close to the road, Hyatt said.
Register Citizen
Police: Woman shot at car carrying infant, three adults in Meriden
MERIDEN — A local woman who has a previous felony conviction is facing multiple charges after police say she fired a gun at a car carrying an infant and several adults Tuesday afternoon. Police said the gun was discarded or given to someone else after the incident, and has...
Register Citizen
Milford police: Man hit person with car after basketball game fight
MILFORD — A Middletown man was charged Monday with hitting a man with his car after a basketball game, according to police. Brian Kessler, 33, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident on June 28, the Milford Police Department said in a news release.
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
Register Citizen
Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool
EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
Register Citizen
Police: Scooter rider hurt after colliding with car in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating after a scooter collided with a car on Monday, leaving the rider with multiple injuries. Investigators determined the driver of a black 2012 Acura had been traveling north on Pembroke Street, when she was struck by a rider on a 2021 Spark Scooter heading east on Boston Avenue, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Men arrested for refusing to leave wake for Westport woman killed in wrong-way crash
NORWALK — Two men were arrested at a wake Friday for a Westport woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last weekend, police said. Police were called to Raymond Funeral Home on East Wall Street Friday during a wake for 41-year-old Monica Wilson. Management reported there were two “highly intoxicated” and “belligerent” men at the wake, Norwalk Police Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
sheltonherald.com
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
Register Citizen
Stamford firefighter hurt in condo blaze, official says
STAMFORD — A firefighter was taken to the hospital early Wednesday after falling through a porch at a burning Shippan condo building, a city official said. The firefighter fell roughly 6 feet after the first-floor porch, weakened by the blaze, gave way, Deputy Fire Chief Tom Gloersen said. He said the firefighter was later released from the hospital.
Register Citizen
Official: Two hospitalized in Bridgeport double-stabbing
BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating the stabbing of a man and woman early Wednesday, a city official said. The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Street, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management.
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man wounded in East End shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in the city’s East End neighborhood. Bridgeport police said they were called to the 1200 block of Stratford Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 11 p.m. Police were unable to...
Register Citizen
11 people shot in Hartford in 4 days, police say
HARTFORD — A shooting late Tuesday night injured two men, one critically, police said. They are the 10th and 11th people shot in the capital city in recent days, one of whom died. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street in the southern half of the city shortly...
Register Citizen
Shooting sends New Haven man to hospital, police say
NEW HAVEN — A 34-year-old New Haven man was found shot near Edgewood and Ellsworth avenues early Sunday, according to police. Officers were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. due to an alert from their gunshot detection system. There, they discovered the wounded man. Paramedics took the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, and his injuries were not life threatening, Officer Scott Shumway said in an email Monday.
Bridgeport police release home surveillance images of a burglary suspect on French Town Road
Bridgeport police released home surveillance images of a man accused of burglarizing a home in the North End.
Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home. The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Register Citizen
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
Register Citizen
Police: Armed with knife, Milford man uses racial slur, threatens to kill Walmart worker
MILFORD — A man was arrested after police say he used a racial insult and threatened to kill a Walmart employee while holding a knife Monday. Anthony Kane, 32, of Milford, was charged with second-degree threatening while carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and two counts of breach of peace, police said. He also was arrested on a warrant for two counts of violation of probation.
