Nekoosa drug bust details released

cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Arrested for 5th OWI
A Marshfield woman was arrested for her 5th OWI on Tuesday. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted on Ives Street around 3:45pm on Tuesday. The Marshfield K9 Unit alerted to the odor of a controlled substance from within the vehicle. As a...
wwisradio.com
Stand off in Millston ends with no injuries
On Monday, August 1, 2022 at about 05:22 AM the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. responded to W6563 US Highway 12, Town of Millston, Jackson County Wisconsin, for a report. of a burglary in progress at the Buck Stops Here Saloon and Grill. Jackson County Deputies, along with personnel from...
x1071.com
Man Arrested In Lancaster Trying To Sell Meth Sentenced To Prison
A man arrested last year with about a pound of meth in Lancaster has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 44 year old Carl Rabe, of Baraboo and formerly of Boscobel, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. During an investigation, law enforcement officers identified several people, including Rabe, who distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin. One of those persons was Christopher Fernette of Prairie du Chien, who was sentenced last month to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute. Rabe was arrested in a parking lot in Lancaster on October 20, 2021 attempting to sell meth.
One dead in Rhinelander-area explosion, investigation underway
The Marathon County Bomb Squad is one of multiple agencies that responded Monday to an explosion that left one person dead near Rhinelander. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department issued the following release on Tuesday:. On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center...
dailydodge.com
Green Lake County Authorities Report Continuing Thefts Around Big Green
(Green Lake) Green Lake County Sheriff’s officials say thefts from boats and piers are continuing around Big Green. Chief Deputy Matt Vande Kolk asks that residents make sure to take all fishing equipment and valuables with them when they leave their boat. Many of the thefts appear to be...
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
wxpr.org
Wood County bridge renamed to honor fallen deputy
A Wood County bridge now has a new name, dedicating itself to the life of a fallen Sheriff's Deputy. Deputy LaVonne Zenner was killed in a car accident 33 years ago on Wednesday. Zenner, a graduate of the Police Science program at Mid State Technicall College, worked for the Pittsville...
news8000.com
Nekoosa man killed in rollover crash in Jackson County
CITY POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A 28-year-old Nekoosa, Wis., man was killed Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on Hwy. 54 near in the Township of City Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary A. Ross died in the one-vehicle crash,...
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
wxpr.org
Explosion kills man in Oneida County, sheriff's race in Lincoln County, Marathon County leaders hear about mining
Man dies when an explosion strikes a garage at an Oneida County home, voters in Lincoln County will decide a sheriff's race August 9th, Marathon County leaders hear from a company that might want to mine in the Town of Easton.
WSAW
Law enforcement training to be held this week at Adams-Friendship area schools
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting training Tuesday through Thursday at Adams-Friendship Area Schools. Law enforcement officers may be wearing tactical clothing and carrying firearms near the schools. The training event will be geared towards school safety and our response. There will be...
WEAU-TV 13
2nd man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death in Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A second man is charged with reckless homicide after a man died of a suspected overdose in Sparta on July 16. 37-year-old Brandon Borreson of Sparta was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and distribution of heroin in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday, according to online court records.
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested for laundromat burglary in Marquette County confesses to other crimes
OXFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Portage man has been arrested for his second alleged burglary of the Oxford Laundromat in Marquette County and has confessed to five other incidents since 2019. On its Facebook page, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office shared that a suspect was identified from video surveillance...
947jackfm.com
Missing Girl Reported in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who went missing last week and is considered missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post, Morgan Torrens left home on July 26th and has not returned. She was last seen in the area of Marathon Park that same day.
Runaway teens found safe, Baraboo police say
BARABOO, Wis. — Two teens who ran away from home earlier this week have been found safe, the Baraboo Police Department said. The teens — 15-year-old Angelina Abeita and 16-year-old Jason Cook — had last been seen Tuesday. As of Friday night, they have been found safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
WLUC
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - State law enforcement officers are seeking the extradition to Michigan of a Wisconsin man recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on several charges resulting from a July 22 incident in Dickinson County. According to a DNR press release, the 30-year-old Wausau man pointed a rifle...
nbc15.com
Phone services down at Reedsburg hospitals, clinics
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Phone lines have been restored at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center after being cut out Tuesday afternoon, Sauk County officials said. Sauk Co. said the phone service that the medical center uses, Charter Communications, is not working. The medical center cannot receive calls into the hospitals or clinics.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New park in downtown Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Mead Witter Foundation has opened a new park along the river bank of downtown Wisconsin Rapids. The park opened last weekend. It is bounded by Grand Avenue, First and Second Avenues and Johnson Street. Overlooking the Wisconsin River, the park is the result...
Wausau area obituaries August 1, 2022
Marshall R. Swanson, age 83 of Mosinee, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home. Marshall Ray was born March 7, 1939 in Swea City, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Freda (Peterson) Swanson. He grew up and attended school in Swea City, enlisted in the US Navy in 1956, serving honorably until his discharge in 1960.
