Northern California wildfire exacerbated by weather, causing significant growth

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96, one of the only roads in and out of the remote region near the state line with Oregon, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This brings the confirmed fatality number to four,” the sheriff’s statement said. “At this time there are no unaccounted for persons.” Other details were not immediately disclosed. Sheriff’s officials said two bodies were also found found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River, which was largely destroyed in the McKinney Fire.
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity & Siskiyou Counties
SISKIYOU & TRINITY COUNTIES, Calif. - 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for...
After 4,500 lightning strikes across Oregon in past 2 days, C.O. crews working to stop new fires small
More new fires continue to emerge in the wake of thunderstorms that have peppered the state with thousands of lightning strikes, and crews are busy putting them out before they can grow, officials said Wednesday. The post After 4,500 lightning strikes across Oregon in past 2 days, C.O. crews working to stop new fires small appeared first on KTVZ.
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
McKinney Fire: Crews brace for catastrophic dry lightning strikes
YREKA -- Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."The...
Humboldt OES posts orbital debris warning Saturday, clears within hours
EUREKA, Calif. — At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services posted to Facebook, warning that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket was expected to reenter the Earth's atmosphere at any of several possible locations, including Northern California. "I received an email from our [California Office...
Smoke from wildfires impacts air quality across California and Oregon, advisories issued
Smoke from the McKinney Fire has begun to blanket northern California and the southwest corner of Oregon and is forecasted to worsen and continue moving up the state over the next several days, according to weather officials. By late Sunday afternoon, Yreka clocked in with the highest hazardous air quality...
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heating up with more mountain thunderstorms possible
Dress in light layers and make sure to pack some extra water before you head out the door Wednesday. You'll also want to make sure you have your sunglasses, as more sunshine will be in store for our region today. High pressure to our east continues to build into northern California and that is driving our rise in temperatures. We also have an area of low pressure off the coast that's pulling monsoonal moisture north into our region, and that is providing enough instability to leave us with the lingering threat of mountain thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. The same areas that were active Tuesday afternoon and night are expected to become active again later today. Trinity, Shasta, Siskiyou, and Modoc Counties have the highest potential for thunderstorms today, but the northern Sierra also has a decent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon through tonight. We have some clouds overhead this morning, but skies will clear in our lower elevations through the day. We'll end up partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the majority of our region Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out warmer in the valley and foothills, but a bit cooler in areas closer to the Oregon border. Valley areas have dipped into the 70's to lower 80's overnight, while foothill areas are starting out in the 60's to 70's and our mountain zones are in the 50's to 60's for the start of your Wednesday. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast this morning, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph later today. Humidity hasn't recovered quite as well overnight, and is expected to end up lower than the last several days this afternoon. Despite the rising temperatures and lower humidity, our fire danger will mostly end up in the moderate range. The biggest concern is the threat of more mountain thunderstorms that could produce lightning sparked fires and locally gusty winds. Temperatures are on the rise today, and we'll end up a couple of degrees hotter than Tuesday in most areas. Valley areas will climb into the 99 to 106 degree range, while most foothill and mountain areas range from the mid 80's to mid 90's Wednesday afternoon.
Wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms
KLAMATH, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in Southern Oregon this weekend. As of early Sunday, the Windigo Fire has burned more than 100 acres of timber in the Umpqua National Forest. It was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
UPDATE: McKinney Fire continues growth in Siskiyou County, mandatory evacuations near Yreka
Fire crews protected structures from the McKinney Fire in a large rural area of Siskiyou County, west of Interstate 5 over the weekend. The fire, which started after several days of intense lightning storms has prompted evacuations in areas of Yreka west of I-5. The fire showed little progress towards Yreka on Sunday, according to officials. Evacuation orders spanned a variety of unincorporated communities along Highway 96, including Klamath River, Hamburg and Seiad Valley. Evacuation orders for Siskiyou County can be found here.
California fire near Oregon border explodes, triggering flurry of evacuations
A Northern California fire broke out in the Klamath National Forest, about 14 miles south of the Oregon border, sending out a massive pyrocumulus cloud and triggering a flurry of evacuations
