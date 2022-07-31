Northern California wildfire exacerbated by weather, causing significant growth

Dress in light layers and make sure to pack some extra water before you head out the door Wednesday. You'll also want to make sure you have your sunglasses, as more sunshine will be in store for our region today. High pressure to our east continues to build into northern California and that is driving our rise in temperatures. We also have an area of low pressure off the coast that's pulling monsoonal moisture north into our region, and that is providing enough instability to leave us with the lingering threat of mountain thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. The same areas that were active Tuesday afternoon and night are expected to become active again later today. Trinity, Shasta, Siskiyou, and Modoc Counties have the highest potential for thunderstorms today, but the northern Sierra also has a decent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon through tonight. We have some clouds overhead this morning, but skies will clear in our lower elevations through the day. We'll end up partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the majority of our region Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out warmer in the valley and foothills, but a bit cooler in areas closer to the Oregon border. Valley areas have dipped into the 70's to lower 80's overnight, while foothill areas are starting out in the 60's to 70's and our mountain zones are in the 50's to 60's for the start of your Wednesday. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast this morning, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph later today. Humidity hasn't recovered quite as well overnight, and is expected to end up lower than the last several days this afternoon. Despite the rising temperatures and lower humidity, our fire danger will mostly end up in the moderate range. The biggest concern is the threat of more mountain thunderstorms that could produce lightning sparked fires and locally gusty winds. Temperatures are on the rise today, and we'll end up a couple of degrees hotter than Tuesday in most areas. Valley areas will climb into the 99 to 106 degree range, while most foothill and mountain areas range from the mid 80's to mid 90's Wednesday afternoon.

