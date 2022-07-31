Special Weather Statement issued for Columbus by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Horry; Northern Horry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Horry County through 300 PM EDT At 215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Allsbrook, or 13 miles northeast of Conway, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Loris, Hickory Grove, Bayboro, Allsbrook, Adrian and Loris Community Hospital. This includes SC Highway 22 between mile markers 6 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO