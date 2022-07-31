Power Through Dirt and Grime on Your Floors With the Best Steam Mops

www.domino.com
How to clean wood floors without damaging them
After living with wall-to-wall carpeting, old laminate and chipped tiles, you're finally living in a new place with beautiful hardwood floors. Congrats! Or, you've been living there for a while and the fact that you're blessed with wood flooring hasn't occurred to you until now — the moment you've realized that you're not quite sure, exactly, how to clean wood floors.
This Living-Room Staple Might Be the Key to Your Kitchen Storage Problem
Renters and homeowners often need the most storage space in their kitchens. When dealing with food, spices, condiments, dishes, and cookware, it can feel like there’s never quite enough cabinetry for everything you need to stow. However, small-space dwellers have gotten pretty smart with their makeshift solutions over the years. One studio renter, in particular, had a really simple storage idea in her kitchen that you’d never expect to see, but you just might want to steal.
A Single Slab of Marble Is Used 5 Different Ways in This Teen Bathroom
When kids hit their teenage years, suddenly half their time is spent in the bathroom. So this space ultimately needs to be hardworking, as Emily Brown of Emily Lauren Interiors recently learned on a project for a client in Austin who has two teens sharing one formerly teeny (and formerly very 1980s) bathroom. “Having multiple people in there was so tricky,” recalls Brown.
How to paint baseboards easily: even on carpet
Learn how to paint baseboards like a pro, even with the carpet down, for a quick room refresh
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
This $40 Magnetic Shelf Is Only 3.5 Inches Deep, But It Holds Spice Jars, Tiny Pots, and Even an Open Cookbook
I generally would prefer to be in front of a stove rather than a computer. Cooking is a place of respite and possibility for me, whether that’s playing around with pasta sauces, tinkering with vegetables, or futzing with fruit. As a writer and editor who has covered the food and design industries for close to a decade, I’ve seen my fair share of products that promise a lot and deliver much less.
9 best robot vacuum cleaners that will clean your floors and carpets effortlessly
It’s doubtful there are many people who relish the endless job that is keeping floors clean. In most families, it seems to be the case that as soon as you’ve finished vacuuming you need to start again. Well, robot vacuum cleaners are here to take care of the floors so you never have to think about them again. Some even mop for you too.Robot vacuums have come a long way since their inception, and are intelligent little fellows these days. Many map your house, dodge obstacles, and can tell where stairs are – some even let you view your house...
3 Surprising Things You Can Paint to Customize Your Kitchen
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Updating the look of your kitchen doesn’t have to be an expensive project, and you don’t have to buy all brand-new appliances or cabinetry to make a big decorative impact. Paint is an affordable, undeniable way to customize your home, and it’s highly DIY-friendly, too, meaning you don’t have to hire a pro to go bold or neutral with color in any given space. When it comes to the kitchen though, many people start by giving their cabinets or walls a fresh coat of color, but paint can help you create a fresh, unique cook space in more ways than just those.
Save your floors! These genius As Seen On TV furniture leg protectors are down to $10 for eight
Say goodbye to scratch marks and scuffs on your hardwood! Whether you’re moving into a new house or you have wood floors you’ve been babying for years, those felt pads for furniture feet don’t always cut it. There’s a better solution that Amazon shoppers swear by —...
Nordstrom Just Launched a Tween Clothing Section on Its Site — Here Are the Best Brands to Shop
Click here to read the full article. During your kid’s tween years, something interesting happens fashion-wise: they begin to develop a style. Sometime between the ages of 8-12, they stop haphazardly grabbing whatever’s in their drawer, no matter how hideously mismatched it is, and start caring just a smidge about their appearance. (This may or may not coincide with the advent of decent personal hygiene, but don’t worry, that’s coming.) The problem with tween fashion has traditionally been the choices — either the clothes that fit them are too babyish, or too grown. They want a look that’s a bit more...
Refurbished tech 101: How to get the best deals for back-to-school
With rising prices on back-to-school shopping this year, ABC News' Becky Worley is sharing tips on how to get refurbished tech items at a great price.
Bissell PowerFresh SlimSteam 2234E review: a capable hard floor cleaner
The Bissell PowerFresh SlimSteam 2234E claims to have three separate cleaning functions in one, meaning that you should be able to steam anywhere in your house in order to get a deeper clean. This is also a particularly lightweight model, weighing less than 2kg, meaning that getting around your house with it should be painless, and with the swivel head, you should also be able to get under furniture more adeptly when you're using this mop in the upright mode.
IKEA Just Released an $18 Wall Organizer That—Wait for It—Can Hold a Yoga Mat
They say that peace comes from within, but if a little shopping gets us closer to zen, then we’re all for it. And it’s looking like IKEA’s new collection, Vårdande, is the perfect place to begin. The just-launched assortment of 15 items is all about slowing down and reducing stress (fun fact—in Swedish, Vårdande means “to take care of”), and the two designers for the brand, Akanksha Deo and Sarah Fager, did just that. They worked with suppliers across Asia that are focused on bringing long-term employment and education opportunities to marginalized groups on calming products like waffle-knit bath towels and jute plant pots. Of course, nothing puts us more at ease than a super-functional storage piece.
This Bobby Berk– and Oprah Winfrey–Backed Kitchen Brand Has New Tools for Cooking-Obsessed Families
In most families’ kitchens you’ll find an overflowing drawer of spices, a chaotic collection of cutlery, and water bottles that have been mysteriously separated from their lids. You’ll also often find a curious sous chef who has yet to surpass the counter in height. Material, the AAPI-founded kitchenware brand beloved by Bobby Berk and Oprah Winfrey, might not be able to help you with your clutter, but its new launch is out to make the most of the latter. The company just created mini versions of its best-selling tools for tiny cooks-in-training who are eager to get their hands dirty. Despite being known for supplying adults with hardworking knives and sophisticated cookware, Material has embraced bright, punchy colors and childproof materials for the picture-perfect kids’ collection.
