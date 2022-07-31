Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects

www.timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
Two committees hold differing recommendations on purchase of equipment for Carter County constables.
ELIZABETHTON — One committee of the Carter County Commission is at odds with another county committee over a proposal to provide some funds from the American Rescue Plan for the purchase of equipment for county constables. The Health and Welfare Committee was assigned the task of prioritizing how to...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Commission passes resolution funding water projects
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted at its last meeting to fund several projects across the county to provide citizens with clean drinking water. The commission discussed the resolution at its regular meeting on July 25.
Russell Co. to consider ‘pro-life county’ law
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution to restrict abortion access in the county by making it a “pro-life county.” More than 100 people filled the Russell County Conference Center, calling on supervisors to institute a resolution that would discourage abortion providers from coming to Russell County. The […]
Kingsport Times-News
Fire official urges Kingsport BMA to consider burn permits
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Fire Marshal Chris Vandagriff asked the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to consider adopting a burn permit policy year-round. “This would still allow our citizens to open burn if they’d like,” Vandagriff said. “Our thoughts are even putting a fee to the permit to help encourage our citizens to use pickup, our curbside pickup.”
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
wcyb.com
Russell County residents pushing for pro-life sanctuary resolution
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Abortion remains a hot-button issue across the country, and now one group in Southwest Virginia wants their stance to be a county-wide resolution. "We all know that life begins at conception," said Jony Baker, a Russell County resident. "We are going to stand up...
Kingsport Times-News
Thursday is Election Day in Sullivan County for local races, state and federal party primaries
BLOUNTVILLE — Nearly every elected position in Sullivan County government will be on the ballot Thursday. Based on participation in early voting, total voter turnout by close of polls Thursday is projected to be about 7.3%. Of 109,647 registered voters in the county, 4,053 cast ballots during the two-week...
993thex.com
Proposed, New School In Jonesborough Gets Name
The new, proposed, two story, 140 thousand square foot school in Tennessee’s oldest town is named Jonesborough Elementary School. That decision was made Tuesday night at a Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting. The new elementary school will have upgrades in Science and Computer Labs. A new gym, and theatre are also planned when construction of the new learning facility begins in November of next year.
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT Hawkins County starting cosmetology program, making advancements on new truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of its cosmetology class and truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County campus, gave updates about the school...
Kingsport Times-News
Surgoinsville business owner takes supplies to flood victims in Kentucky
SURGOINSVILLE — A Surgoinsville business owner has already taken one trip to Pike County, Kentucky, and she is planning another to deliver supplies and furniture to victims of severe flooding. Amanda Wolfe, the owner of Rack Em Up, a pool hall in Surgoinsville, visited Pike County on Saturday to...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport BMA has questions about restaurants coming
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Economic Development Director John Rose presented an update Monday afternoon to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen that showed growth in housing, industry and businesses. But some council members had another question.
Johnson City Press
BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County law enforcement holds Night Out community events
WISE — August means Night Out time for Wise County residents to get to know their local law enforcement and each other. The Pound Police Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office will hold separate events as part of National Night Out, a community-building program designed to bring together community residents and law enforcement in a positive environment, according to Pound Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools extends Barnett’s contract, supports teachers
At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City School Board expressed their support of Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways. The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
Kingsport Times-News
Low turnout recorded in early voting for Thursday's election
Washington County ended the 14-day early voting period for Thursday’s election with a turnout of just 6.57% of its 86,863 registered voters. That number ranks Washington County at 87th for turnout among Tennessee’s 95 counties.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport BMA approves aligning beer, wine sales
KINGSPORT — Beer and wine will now be sold at the same time on Sundays, limiting confusion. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-1 Tuesday night on second reading of an ordinance to allow the change in law.
wcyb.com
Woman must serve 4 years in prison following murder of man in Washington County, Virginia
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A woman convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in Washington County, Virginia, must serve 4 years in prison. Heather Jones was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, with 6 years suspended, according to the Washington County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. Terry Dwayne Linebaugh...
Kingsport Times-News
Construction started on new KATS garage
A new $6 million garage for the Kingsport Area Transit Services is currently under construction and is on track to be completed on time, a city official said. “This time next year is when we expect to have it fully finished,” said Chris Campbell, executive director for Kingsport Area Transit Services.
